Abu Dhabi: : Taraweeh prayers and religious lectures return to mosques during Ramadan after two years of suspension due to COVID-19 pandemic, the National Crisis, Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Wednesday.
In the NCEMA briefing, UAE announced updated guidelines for worshippers in the country. These updates were announced ahead of Ramadan, which is expected to start on April 2.
The new updates state that Taraweeh prayers can be held in mosques and chapels throughout Ramadan given that a social distance of 1 metre is maintained between worshippers. During the last 10 nights of Ramadan, Tahajjud prayers will also be held from midnight onwards at mosques across the UAE subject to guidelines.
The updated guidelines for Ramadan include allowing women to pray in mosques, keeping a physical distance of one metre between worshippers.
The authorities reiterated the importance of being cautious and aware of self-protection amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier, NCEMA had announced that iftar tents would be permitted across the country for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020. People attending iftar tents need to stay at least one metre apart, and iftar tents must open two hours before the time of Iftar to reduce crowding and ensure public safety.
Additionally, security guards or volunteers must be present to manage people at the entry and exits of iftar tents. Furthermore, posters at all iftar tent entrances and exits are required to ensure a smooth flow of people.