Dubai: India’s 74th Republic Day celebrations in some schools in the UAE have been postponed due to the unstable weather conditions predicted for Thursday.

Many schools following the Indian curricula usually have a holiday on their home country’s Republic Day that commemorates the day the Indian Constitution came into effect on January 26 in 1950. However, some Indian schools remain open for the celebrations.

The Indian High Group of Schools in Dubai on Wednesday evening announced that the mega celebration the group holds at The Indian High School (IHS) Oud Metha campus on January 26 every year has been postponed to Monday, January 30.

“The Republic Day celebrations have been postponed due to the weather conditions,” Punit MK Vasu, CEO of the group, told Gulf News on Wednesday evening.

He said the decision had been taken to safeguard the health and safety of the students and other participants including the Chief Guest Consul General of India in Dubai and community members.

More than 7,000 students from the three school campuses under the school were expected to attend the celebrations where some 2,000 students were scheduled to present colourful performances showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage. The students’ parade, tableaux performances and dances usually take place on the school ground.

Sharjah Indian School

With the celebrations postponed for Monday, IHS said it would have a regular working day on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Sharjah Indian School, which holds a big Republic Day celebration in the emirate, has decided to wait and watch, said Pramod Mahajan, the principal.

“We have a tent outside. We will try to hold at least the flag-hoisting ceremony if it is raining in the morning,” he said.

Usually, the school holds the celebration after the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Indian Association Sharjah (IAS), the office-bearers of which also attend the celebrations in the school managed by IAS.

“We have planned a parade and cultural performances of the students. More than 1000 students usually take part in the procession and around 150 students present the cultural programmes. If it is raining, we will discontinue those,” Mahajan added.

Flag-hoisting ceremonies at missions

The Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir will hoist the Indian flat at the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi at 9am while the Consul General of India in Dubai Dr Aman Puri will unfurl the tricolour at the Indian Consulate in Dubai at 8am.

The flag-hoisting ceremonies will be followed by the reading to the Indian President’s message by the Ambassador and the Consul General and cultural performances.