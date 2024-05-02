The authorities had already mobilied resources to effectively tackle the challenges posed by heavy rain on the city’s roads.

Late on Wednesday night, Dubai Media Office shared videos that showed the preparations in place by different authorities.

Authorities deployed several trucks to clear the anticipated waterlogging on the streets. They also took measures to cover and secure heaps of sand that had accumulated on the roadside after the deluge last month.

Measures were also taken to clear drainage systems, remove debris, and deploy water pumps to ensure that rainwater is drained efficiently, minimising the risk of flooding.

Dubai Municipality employees could be seen assessing the stability of trees along roadsides and in public areas to prevent them from toppling over and causing damage to property or endangering lives.

Dubai Police officers are strategically positioned at key junctions to regulate traffic, divert vehicles away from flooded areas, and maintain order on the roads.

