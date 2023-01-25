Fujairah: A driver is in critical condition due to serious injuries following the overturning of his heavy truck early on Wednesday in Fujairah, police said. The driver was rushed to Fujairah Hospital.
The incident happened on Yabsa Road, which was closed to traffic for around eight hours. Motorists were urged to use alternative routes before the road reopened at around 1pm.
Colonel Saleh Mohammed Abdullah Al Dhanhani, director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at the Fujarah Police, said traffic patrols were dispatched to the site immediately after the operations room received a report about the accident at 5.40am.
Col Al Dhanhani urged motorists to take extra caution during unstable and wet weather.