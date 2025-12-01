GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

UAE National Day parade: RTA warns of traffic delays on Jumeirah Street

Plan your trips in advance and follow the traffic signs to ensure a smooth journey

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai Police help smooth traffic flow. Picture for illustrative purposes
Dubai Police help smooth traffic flow. Picture for illustrative purposes
Ahmed Ramzan, Gulf News

Dubai: Motorists should expect traffic delays on Jumeirah Street on Tuesday afternoon as Dubai prepares for the 'Al Etihad Parade'.

The RTA has warned that the stretch between Union House and Burj Al Arab will see congestion from 4pm to 5.30pm on December 2 due to the National Day parade.

"Plan your trips in advance and follow the traffic signs to ensure a smooth journey," the RTA said on X (formerly Twitter).

While no full closure has been announced, the authority is advising drivers to use alternative routes and follow traffic signs during the 90-minute disruption.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More
Related Topics:
DubaiUAE National Day

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Drivers urged to plan routes and allow extra travel time

UAE traffic alert: Dubai roads closed, expect delays

2m read
Dubai RTA warns residents about fake 50% traffic fine discount

Dubai traffic fine 50% off: RTA issues clarification

2m read
Motorists are advised to plan their routes and allow extra travel time on the affected roads during the T100 Triathlon.

Dubai traffic alert: Weekend delays, Salik toll updated

2m read
RTA announces major traffic diversions on emirates road to Sharjah

Dubai announces temporary closure on Airport Road

1m read