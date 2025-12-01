UAE National Day parade: RTA warns of traffic delays on Jumeirah Street

Plan your trips in advance and follow the traffic signs to ensure a smooth journey
Dubai: Motorists should expect traffic delays on Jumeirah Street on Tuesday afternoon as Dubai prepares for the 'Al Etihad Parade'.
The RTA has warned that the stretch between Union House and Burj Al Arab will see congestion from 4pm to 5.30pm on December 2 due to the National Day parade.
"Plan your trips in advance and follow the traffic signs to ensure a smooth journey," the RTA said on X (formerly Twitter).
While no full closure has been announced, the authority is advising drivers to use alternative routes and follow traffic signs during the 90-minute disruption.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox