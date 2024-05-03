India's flag carrier, Air India, has launched flights on the Delhi-Dubai route with its new Airbus A350-900 aircraft, marking the international debut of the airline's recently acquired aircraft, on Thursday.

Air India guests flying between Delhi and Dubai can book tickets to experience the A350 in its new livery. The service was launched on May 1, the airline said in a statement. With this, Air India becomes the only carrier to operate the A350 aircraft between India and Dubai.

The commencement of flights was celebrated with pre-departure ceremonies at both Delhi and Dubai airports, where guests were presented with A350 memorabilia.

The Indian carrier, which was acquired by Tata Group in 2022, currently operates a total of 72 flights a week to Dubai from five Indian cities, of which 32 flights are from Delhi.

Last year, Air India firmed up its order for 250 Airbus aircraft and 220 new Boeing jets worth $70 billion at list prices. Tata has been investing billions of dollars in new investments to upgrade Air India's fleet, improve its service and expand its domestic and international network to regain lost market share.

Air India's A350 aircraft offers 24 seats in a dedicated Premium Economy cabin offering extra legroom and other enhancements. Air India's A350 aircraft houses 28 private suites with full-flat beds in Business. All seats on the A350 come with the Panasonic eX3 in-flight entertainment system and HD screens.

Airline configuration

The Airbus A350-900, a long-range passenger aircraft, accommodates 300-350 passengers in a three-class setup and boasts a range of 15,000 kilometers.

Air India’s A350 aircraft houses 28 private suites with full-flat beds in Business, 24 seats in a dedicated Premium Economy cabin offering extra legroom and other enhancements, and 264 seats in Economy, the airline explained.

All seats on the A350 come with the Panasonic eX3 in-flight entertainment system and HD screens that offer more than 2,200 hours of entertainment content.