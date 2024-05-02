Dubai: Private school ratings by the Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau, (DSIB), part of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), are out.

A spokesperson of the education regulator told Gulf News that the ratings for all schools that have been inspected this academic year are now available.

“We hope the release of the overall ratings will support parents in making their re-enrollment decisions and help them plan for the next academic year. Detailed inspection reports and parent summary reports will be published once all schools have completed their inspections,” the spokesperson added.

Report on Indian school inspection results

As per the last report - on Indian school inspections results - which has already been released, 15,000 or 83 per cent of students now attend Indian curriculum schools rated ‘Good’ or better, compared to 73 per cent during the 2022-23 academic year. A total of 32 Indian curriculum schools with 94,499 students enrolled were inspected this year.

While one Indian school was rated ‘Outstanding’, 10 were rated ‘Very Good’, 14 ‘Good’ and seven ‘Acceptable’.

Wellbeing was introduced as a key focus area during inspections last year. Twenty-nine or 91 per cent Indian curriculum schools were found to provide ‘Good’ or better wellbeing provisions.

Ratings of different curricula schools

Barring a few ratings which are still pending, the overall ratings covering schools of different curricula for the year 2023-24 are available. Depending on their performance, the schools have rated 'outstanding', 'very good', 'good', 'acceptable' or 'weak'.

Schools rated as ‘Outstanding’

Kings School Dubai

GEMS Dubai American Academy, Al Barsha South West

Dubai English Speaking School

Jumeirah English Speaking School

Horizons English School

GEMS Jumeriah Primary School, Jumeirah 3

Dubai College

Jumeirah College

GEMS Modern Academy

GEMS Wellington International School, Al Sofouh West

Deira International School

Deira International Academy

Dubai British School

Repton School

Lycee Francais International

Dubai English Speaking College

Lycee Francais International Georges Pompidou School Oud Metha

Safa Community School

Victory Heights Primary school

Nord Anglia International School

Kings School Al Barsha

Dubai British School Jumeirah Park

Schools rated as ‘Very Good’

The English College Dubai

Regent International Private School

The Winchester School

GEMS Our Own English High School

The Indian High School

GEMS Our Own Indian School

The Millennium School

Emirates International Private School

Delhi Private School

German International School Dubai

Safa British School

GEMS Royal Dubai School, Mirdif

Universal American School, Ras Al Khor

Emirates International Private School, Meadows

Lycee Francais International Georges Pompidou School, Al Rowaiyah 1

Greenfield International School

Raffles World Academy

Raffles International School, Umm Suqeim South Branch

Horizon International School

GEMS World Academy

JSS International School, JVC

Ambassador School

Jumeirah Baccalaureate School

JSS Private School, Al Wasl

GEMS Wellington Academy, Dubai Silicon Oasis

Uptown International School

GEMS New Millennium School

International Concept Education

Repton Al Barsha FZ

GEMS Wellington Academy Al Khail

Credence High School

GEMS First Point School

Kings School Nad Al Sheba

Ranches Primary School

Swiss International, Dubai Health Care City

GEMS Founders School, Al Barsha II

Hartland International School

Jebel Ali School (Branch of Taaleem Management)

Arcadia School Dubai branch, Jebel Ali 1

Brighton College Dubai

Sunmarke School

Kent College

Dubai Heights Academy

Lycee Francais Jean Mermoz, AL Quoz 1

North London Collegiate School Middle East

Dubai International Academy Al Barsha

Royal Grammar School Guildford

Lycee Libanais Francophone Prive Meydan

Schools rated as ‘Good’

Al Shurooq Private School

Al Rashid Al Saleh Private School

Al Basateen Private Nursery

Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Islamic Institute

Al Mawakeb School Al Garhoud

Al Mawakeb School Al Barsha

Al Ittihad Private School (Al Mamzar)

Al Ittihad Private School (Al Safa First)

Mirdif American School

Dubai International Private School (Al Quoz First)

Dubai National School (Al Twar)

Dubai National School (Al Barsha First)

GEMS Al Khaleej International School (Al Warqa)

New Academy School

American International School

American School Dubai

Himayah Kindergarten for Education – Karama

The School of Research Science

Al Salam Private School

Oxford School

St Mary’s Catholic High School

Cambridge International School

The City School International private

Apple International School

MSB Private School

Al Diyafah High School

Pristine Private School

Dubai Gem Private School

Dubai Scholars Private School

The Westminster School (Al Qusais)

The Sheffield Private School

Gulf Indian High School

The Indian High School Branch (Al Garhoud)

GEMS Legacy School

New Indian Model School

Japanese School

Iranian Towheed Boys School

Al Adab Iranian Private School for Boys

Al Adab Iranian Private School for Girls

Al Basateen Private Nursery – Hatta Branch

Star International School

Our Own High School – Dubai Branch

Al Nibras International Private School

American Academy for Girls

Philadelphia Private School

Sharjah American International Private School, Al Warqa

Greenwood International School

Russian International School

Primus Private School

Dar Al Marefa Private School

Star International School, Mirdif

Collegiate International School

The Indian International School (DSO)

GEMS Winchester School

The Indian Academy

Sabari Indian School

Springdales School

GEMS International School Al Khail

Next Generation School

Smart Vision School

International School of Creative Science, Nad Al Sheba

Capital School

Dove Green Private School

GEMS Metropole School, Motor City

St Mary Catholic High School, Muhaisnah 4

DEWA Academy

Clarion School

American School of Creative Science

GEMS Founders School, Mizhar

The Arbor School, Al Furjan

Al Mawakeb School, Al Khawaneej

Dwight School

Pearl Wisdom School

Dunecrest American School

Fairgreen International School

Newlands School

Amity School

South View School

Global Indian International School

The Aquila School

Bright Riders School

Al Salam Community School

Ambassador International Academy

Australian International School

Chinese School Dubai

Schools rated ‘Acceptable’

The National Charity School for Girls

Al Eman Education

Al Arqm Private School

Islamic School for Training & Education

Dubai Modern Education School

Al Maaref Private School

Dubai International Private School

United International Private School

Dubai Carmel School

Queen International School

Arab Unity School

English Language Private School

Grammar School

Al Sadiq Islamic English School

Elite English School

Crescent English School

The Central School

The International School of Choueifat, Al Sofouh 1

Buds Public School

Little Flower English School

Gulf Model School

Pakistan Education Academy

HH Shaikh Rashid Al Maktoum Pakistani School

Iranian Towheed Girls School

Iranian Khadije Kobra School

Iranian Salman Farsi Boys School

North American International School

Modern Skills School

International Academic School

The Philippine School

Deira Private School

The International School of Choueifat, DIP 1

Woodlem Park School

Vernus International Primary School

Oak Tree Primary School

GEMS Al Barsha National School, Al Barsha South II

Ignite School

Renaissance School

Himayah School for Education, Girls

Himayah School for Education, Boys - Deira

Bright Learners Private School

Al Ghaf Private School

Cedar School

The School of Research Science US High School

The Apple International Community School

Pace Modern British School

National Charity School Primary – Abu Hail

The National Charity School for Boys – Al Garhoud

Schools rated ‘Weak’

Dubai Arabian American Private School