Dubai: Private school ratings by the Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau, (DSIB), part of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), are out.
A spokesperson of the education regulator told Gulf News that the ratings for all schools that have been inspected this academic year are now available.
“We hope the release of the overall ratings will support parents in making their re-enrollment decisions and help them plan for the next academic year. Detailed inspection reports and parent summary reports will be published once all schools have completed their inspections,” the spokesperson added.
Report on Indian school inspection results
As per the last report - on Indian school inspections results - which has already been released, 15,000 or 83 per cent of students now attend Indian curriculum schools rated ‘Good’ or better, compared to 73 per cent during the 2022-23 academic year. A total of 32 Indian curriculum schools with 94,499 students enrolled were inspected this year.
While one Indian school was rated ‘Outstanding’, 10 were rated ‘Very Good’, 14 ‘Good’ and seven ‘Acceptable’.
Wellbeing was introduced as a key focus area during inspections last year. Twenty-nine or 91 per cent Indian curriculum schools were found to provide ‘Good’ or better wellbeing provisions.
Ratings of different curricula schools
Barring a few ratings which are still pending, the overall ratings covering schools of different curricula for the year 2023-24 are available. Depending on their performance, the schools have rated 'outstanding', 'very good', 'good', 'acceptable' or 'weak'.
Schools rated as ‘Outstanding’
Kings School Dubai
GEMS Dubai American Academy, Al Barsha South West
Dubai English Speaking School
Jumeirah English Speaking School
Horizons English School
GEMS Jumeriah Primary School, Jumeirah 3
Dubai College
Jumeirah College
GEMS Modern Academy
GEMS Wellington International School, Al Sofouh West
Deira International School
Deira International Academy
Dubai British School
Repton School
Lycee Francais International
Dubai English Speaking College
Lycee Francais International Georges Pompidou School Oud Metha
Safa Community School
Victory Heights Primary school
Nord Anglia International School
Kings School Al Barsha
Dubai British School Jumeirah Park
Schools rated as ‘Very Good’
The English College Dubai
Regent International Private School
The Winchester School
GEMS Our Own English High School
The Indian High School
GEMS Our Own Indian School
The Millennium School
Emirates International Private School
Delhi Private School
German International School Dubai
Safa British School
GEMS Royal Dubai School, Mirdif
Universal American School, Ras Al Khor
Emirates International Private School, Meadows
Lycee Francais International Georges Pompidou School, Al Rowaiyah 1
Greenfield International School
Raffles World Academy
Raffles International School, Umm Suqeim South Branch
Horizon International School
GEMS World Academy
JSS International School, JVC
Ambassador School
Jumeirah Baccalaureate School
JSS Private School, Al Wasl
GEMS Wellington Academy, Dubai Silicon Oasis
Uptown International School
GEMS New Millennium School
International Concept Education
Repton Al Barsha FZ
GEMS Wellington Academy Al Khail
Credence High School
GEMS First Point School
Kings School Nad Al Sheba
Ranches Primary School
Swiss International, Dubai Health Care City
GEMS Founders School, Al Barsha II
Hartland International School
Jebel Ali School (Branch of Taaleem Management)
Arcadia School Dubai branch, Jebel Ali 1
Brighton College Dubai
Sunmarke School
Kent College
Dubai Heights Academy
Lycee Francais Jean Mermoz, AL Quoz 1
North London Collegiate School Middle East
Dubai International Academy Al Barsha
Royal Grammar School Guildford
Lycee Libanais Francophone Prive Meydan
Schools rated as ‘Good’
Al Shurooq Private School
Al Rashid Al Saleh Private School
Al Basateen Private Nursery
Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Islamic Institute
Al Mawakeb School Al Garhoud
Al Mawakeb School Al Barsha
Al Ittihad Private School (Al Mamzar)
Al Ittihad Private School (Al Safa First)
Mirdif American School
Dubai International Private School (Al Quoz First)
Dubai National School (Al Twar)
Dubai National School (Al Barsha First)
GEMS Al Khaleej International School (Al Warqa)
New Academy School
American International School
American School Dubai
Himayah Kindergarten for Education – Karama
The School of Research Science
Al Salam Private School
Oxford School
St Mary’s Catholic High School
Cambridge International School
The City School International private
Apple International School
MSB Private School
Al Diyafah High School
Pristine Private School
Dubai Gem Private School
Dubai Scholars Private School
The Westminster School (Al Qusais)
The Sheffield Private School
Gulf Indian High School
The Indian High School Branch (Al Garhoud)
GEMS Legacy School
New Indian Model School
Japanese School
Iranian Towheed Boys School
Al Adab Iranian Private School for Boys
Al Adab Iranian Private School for Girls
Al Basateen Private Nursery – Hatta Branch
Star International School
Our Own High School – Dubai Branch
Al Nibras International Private School
American Academy for Girls
Philadelphia Private School
Sharjah American International Private School, Al Warqa
Greenwood International School
Russian International School
Primus Private School
Dar Al Marefa Private School
Star International School, Mirdif
Collegiate International School
The Indian International School (DSO)
GEMS Winchester School
The Indian Academy
Sabari Indian School
Springdales School
GEMS International School Al Khail
Next Generation School
Smart Vision School
International School of Creative Science, Nad Al Sheba
Capital School
Dove Green Private School
GEMS Metropole School, Motor City
St Mary Catholic High School, Muhaisnah 4
DEWA Academy
Clarion School
American School of Creative Science
GEMS Founders School, Mizhar
The Arbor School, Al Furjan
Al Mawakeb School, Al Khawaneej
Dwight School
Pearl Wisdom School
Dunecrest American School
Fairgreen International School
Newlands School
Amity School
South View School
Global Indian International School
The Aquila School
Bright Riders School
Al Salam Community School
Ambassador International Academy
Australian International School
Chinese School Dubai
Schools rated ‘Acceptable’
The National Charity School for Girls
Al Eman Education
Al Arqm Private School
Islamic School for Training & Education
Dubai Modern Education School
Al Maaref Private School
Dubai International Private School
United International Private School
Dubai Carmel School
Queen International School
Arab Unity School
English Language Private School
Grammar School
Al Sadiq Islamic English School
Elite English School
Crescent English School
The Central School
The International School of Choueifat, Al Sofouh 1
Buds Public School
Little Flower English School
Gulf Model School
Pakistan Education Academy
HH Shaikh Rashid Al Maktoum Pakistani School
Iranian Towheed Girls School
Iranian Khadije Kobra School
Iranian Salman Farsi Boys School
North American International School
Modern Skills School
International Academic School
The Philippine School
Deira Private School
The International School of Choueifat, DIP 1
Woodlem Park School
Vernus International Primary School
Oak Tree Primary School
GEMS Al Barsha National School, Al Barsha South II
Ignite School
Renaissance School
Himayah School for Education, Girls
Himayah School for Education, Boys - Deira
Bright Learners Private School
Al Ghaf Private School
Cedar School
The School of Research Science US High School
The Apple International Community School
Pace Modern British School
National Charity School Primary – Abu Hail
The National Charity School for Boys – Al Garhoud
Schools rated ‘Weak’
Dubai Arabian American Private School
The Fifth Dimension Elementary School