Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday led worshippers in performing the funeral prayer for the late Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan at the Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed First Mosque in Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed was joined by His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and other members of Al Nahyan family in performing the funeral prayer, asking Allah, the Almighty to bestow his mercy upon the late Sheikh Tahnoun and place him in paradise.