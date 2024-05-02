Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Thursday received condolences on the death of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan from His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain,; and Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs and Personal Representative of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman.

Condolences were also offered to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Qasr Al Mushrif in Abu Dhabi by Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; alongside a number of Sheikhs, minister, senior officials and citizens.

Accompanying the President to accept condolences were the siblings and children of the late Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan.

The mourners prayed to God Almighty to grant peace and mercy to the late Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed and asked for his family, relatives, and all members of the Al Nahyan family to be granted patience and solace in this time of grief.

Those present recalled with appreciation and pride the late Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed's many accomplishments during a life dedicated to the loyal service of his country, including his valuable contributions to the nation's development as a close companion of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed.