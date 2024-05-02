Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also received a condolence cable from His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the passing of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan.

On behalf of himself, the people, and the government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the King of Jordan extended sincere condolences and sympathy to the Al Nahyan family, praying to God Almighty to grant mercy to the deceased, asking for strength, patience, and solace to the leadership and the people of the UAE.