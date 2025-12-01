GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Yemen

ERC supports wedding of 500 young Yemenis in Mokha

Families celebrate unity as UAE-backed initiative aids newlyweds

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Emirates Red Crescent-backed event supports young Yemenis and strengthens community ties.
Emirates Red Crescent-backed event supports young Yemenis and strengthens community ties.
WAM

Dubai: The Yemeni city of Mokha has celebrated the wedding of 500 young men and women as part of its fifth mass wedding initiative, supported by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).

The large gathering brought together couples from districts along Yemen’s western coast in the governorates of Hodeida and Taiz. The event was held under the patronage of Lieutenant General Tariq Saleh, Vice President of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council and Head of the National Resistance’s Political Bureau, with support from the ERC and the National Resistance.

Held under the theme “The Joy of a Nation”, the mass wedding is part of the ERC’s continuing efforts to promote social stability, ease the financial pressures of marriage on young Yemenis, and strengthen community ties by helping families build secure and productive futures.

Lieutenant General Tariq Saleh congratulated the newlyweds, wishing them a happy and stable family life. He encouraged them to become the foundation of strong households that contribute to their communities. He also praised the display of traditional garments, noting that they reflected Yemen’s rich heritage and its unified national identity.

Hodeida Governor Dr Hassan Taher and Abdulwahab Al Amer, Secretary-General of the National Resistance’s Political Bureau, expressed their gratitude to the UAE leadership and people for their continued humanitarian and development support in Yemen.

The celebration also featured traditional performances by the Crater troupe, adding to the festive atmosphere for the couples and their families. The event was attended by several political, military and local leaders, along with officials from Yemen’s western coast.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEYemen

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE President welcomes Kuwait’s First Deputy PM

UAE President welcomes Kuwait’s First Deputy PM

1m read
Any act of disrespect toward the national flag is a serious offence under UAE law.

How to properly raise the UAE flag on Flag Day

2m read
Nimisha Priya remains imprisoned in Sana’a after she was convicted in of killing her Yemeni business partner.

Nimisha Priya’s execution in Yemen 'stayed for now'

2m read
Sheikh Mohamed receives the Prime Minister of Yemen before a meeting at Al Shati Palace.

UAE President, Yemeni PM review bilateral ties

2m read