Families celebrate unity as UAE-backed initiative aids newlyweds
Dubai: The Yemeni city of Mokha has celebrated the wedding of 500 young men and women as part of its fifth mass wedding initiative, supported by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).
The large gathering brought together couples from districts along Yemen’s western coast in the governorates of Hodeida and Taiz. The event was held under the patronage of Lieutenant General Tariq Saleh, Vice President of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council and Head of the National Resistance’s Political Bureau, with support from the ERC and the National Resistance.
Held under the theme “The Joy of a Nation”, the mass wedding is part of the ERC’s continuing efforts to promote social stability, ease the financial pressures of marriage on young Yemenis, and strengthen community ties by helping families build secure and productive futures.
Lieutenant General Tariq Saleh congratulated the newlyweds, wishing them a happy and stable family life. He encouraged them to become the foundation of strong households that contribute to their communities. He also praised the display of traditional garments, noting that they reflected Yemen’s rich heritage and its unified national identity.
Hodeida Governor Dr Hassan Taher and Abdulwahab Al Amer, Secretary-General of the National Resistance’s Political Bureau, expressed their gratitude to the UAE leadership and people for their continued humanitarian and development support in Yemen.
The celebration also featured traditional performances by the Crater troupe, adding to the festive atmosphere for the couples and their families. The event was attended by several political, military and local leaders, along with officials from Yemen’s western coast.
