Abu Dhabi: A mass wedding in Al Dharfa saw the participation of 188 Emirati couples, in a special ceremony steeped in tradition, with sheikhs and ministers in attendance. There were recitations of poetry and a spectacular flypast.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan and other Sheikhs attended the ceremony.
The wedding ceremony was organised under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan with the support of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc).
Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Abdullah Muhair Al Ketbi, Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs and other senior officials were also present.
The ceremonies began with a movie titled The Land of the Emirates, followed by various activities. The event in Al Dhafra coincides with the country's celebrations on 51st UAE National Day mirrors, and underlies the importance of fostering the journey of the youth.
The brides and grooms then shook hands with Sheikh Hamdan, who congratulated them on the occasion and wished them a happy married life.
Sheikh Hamdan emphasised the keenness of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to support such initiatives for the benefit of citizens.
According to him, mass weddings in the United Arab Emirates significantly contribute to the development of the youth's values of cooperation and harmony, aid in the preservation of Arab customs, and enable them to more affordably start families.