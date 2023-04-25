1 of 10
Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has announced that its humanitarian programmes, relief operations, development projects, orphan sponsorships, and reconstruction programmes both within and outside the UAE have benefitted over 228 million people in 128 countries, with a total value of Dh10,888,940,285 over the past 15 years. Above, The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), as part of Operation “Gallant Knight 2”, organised a special celebration on the first Eid Al Fitr day in April 2023 to entertain nearly 150 orphans and children with cancer in Orange Mall in Latakia governorate in Syria.
ERC's local programmes, activities, and projects across several vital sectors have reached Dh1,451,371,717, benefiting 2,409,741 people. Meanwhile, the value of the UAE's programmes abroad reached Dh7,064,991,394, helping 214,445,069 beneficiaries. Above, ERC intensified its winter aid campaign to assist affected people in many countries in March 2022. An ERC delegation visited Latvia to distribute winter aid, including heating equipment, blankets, winter clothes, food and children's supplies, to nearly 20,000 families, in coordination with the UAE Embassy.
In 2022, ERC launched the seventh phase of a campaign to combat eye diseases in Morocco, following the directives of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation. The campaign aims to provide eye care services to patients in remote Moroccan villages and regions, including white cataract removal surgeries and lens implants using advanced surgical techniques, as well as the early detection of glaucoma and supplying medicines and glasses to eye patients.
The Emirates Red Crescent's (ERC) mobile clinic provided healthcare services to 543 beneficiaries in July 2022 in the Hadhramaut Governorate, Yemen. This is part of the UAE's humanitarian efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people and deliver healthcare services to remote areas.
Field teams from the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) distributed food baskets to families affected by torrential rains and floods that hit Sudan in September 2022. The aid, delivered to more than 7,000 villagers in the Dongla District of the Northern State, is part of the UAE’s continuing relief and humanitarian efforts in Sudan.
The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) inaugurated several development projects to support the victims of Tropical Cyclone Kenneth that struck the Comoros Islands in 2022.
An ERC delegation provided urgent relief to thousands of families in shelter centres in affected areas during floods that hit the state of Pahang, Malaysia, in 2021.
The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, delegation inspected the life conditions of several families of martyrs in the Governorate of Hadramaut, Yemen, in March 2020. The gesture reflects brotherhood and solidarity feelings, supports families of martyrs, and alleviates their sufferings and burdens.
In 2020, The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, inaugurated a residential village in "Dali Komba" in Mauritania's Hodh Region as part of its development initiatives in the country. The town has 40 housing units, services facilities, a clinic, a school, a mosque and an artesian well.
A UAE plane carrying 40 metric tonnes of critical medical and food supplies and nutritional supplements for kids in Beirut in support of the victims of the massive explosion that rocked the Lebanese capital.
