Dubai: Residents have been urged to call Dubai Health before visiting its facilities today, Thursday, since the authority has closed some health centres and changed the opening hours of some other facilities.
In a social media post, Dubai Health said: “Due to expected adverse weather, our operational hours have changed. Please contact us on 80060 before visiting Dubai Health hospitals, ambulatory health centres, or medical fitness centres to avoid inconveniences.”
Residents can book the telehealth service via the Dubai Health app, the authority said. It also published a list of its facilities with their operational hours and urged residents to follow its social media pages for the latest updates.
Ambulatory Health Centres and Outpatient Clinics: Closed
Al Badaa Health Centre, Al Mizhar Health Centre, Umm Suqeim Health Centre: Timing from 7:30am to 8pm
Al Lusaily Health Centre: Timing from 7:30am to 6pm
Thalassemia Centre: Timing from 7:30am to 9pm
Blood Donation Centre: Open 9am-2pm
Medical Fitness Centres: Open except -Al Lusaily Medical Fitness Centre, Zabeel Medical Fitness Centre, City Walk Branch
Emergency Services 24/7:
* Nad Al Hamar Health Centre
* Al Barsha Health Centre
* Al Jalila Children’s Hospital
* Rashid Hospital
* Dubai Hospital
* Jebel Ali Hospital
* Latifa Hospital
* Hatta Hospital
Beaches, parks, markets closed
Meanwhile, Dubai beaches, public parks, and affiliated open markets were temporarily closed on Thursday by Dubai Municipality due to the prevailing weather fluctuations and to ensure residents’ safety, the civic body said.