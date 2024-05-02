Heavy rain and thunderstorms hit Abu Dhabi and Dubai early on Thursday morning. Dubai residents woke up to strong winds, thunder, and lightning at around 3am, earlier than expected in the weather forecast.

According to the Met Office, the unstable weather condition was due to an "extension of surface low pressure from the Red Sea and humid south-easterly winds", which caused rain clouds to migrate from Saudi Arabia towards the UAE.

While the intensity of rain decreased around 4.30am, the weather pattern intensified, again, around 8am, with heavy downpours recorded across the entire country, till about 10am.