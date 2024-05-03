Dubai: Global electronics giant LG consistently pushes boundaries with innovative home appliances, and their recent showcase in Abu Dhabi, themed "Reinventing Together," exemplified this commitment. The event unveiled a range of cutting-edge products set for release across the Middle East and Africa region.

Watch: LG transforming lives with innovative home appliances

"One of the most exciting products we’re showcasing takes an interesting spin on washing and drying. The LG WashTower Compact laundry solution keeps space-efficiency in mind and combines both a washer and dryer with an all-in-one control panel," said Jung Sik Suh - Head of Home Appliance Division, LG Electronics Gulf. LG Electronics takes laundry innovation to a new level with the LG WashTower Compact laundry solution, offering several key benefits:

Compact Design: Perfect for smaller apartments, the WashTower requires significantly less installation space than traditional washer and dryer sets, making it ideal for maximizing space.

Generous Capacity: Despite its compact size, the washer offers a 13-kilogram capacity and the dryer a 10-kilogram capacity, ensuring ample room for even large loads.

Advanced AI Technology: The WashTower utilizes AI Direct Drive (AI DD) to identify the optimal washing pattern for each load, reducing fabric damage and extending clothing life.

Smart Pairing: This feature automatically syncs the dryer with the washer based on load settings, ensuring efficient drying cycles and saving time and effort.

Minimalist Aesthetic: The flat, unibody design provides a sleek and modern look, complementing any laundry space.

Jung Sik Suh

"Heat-pump technology saves water and electricity," said Jung Sik Suh. "Sustainability and environmental friendliness are key in developing LG home appliances," he added, highlighting LG's unique and innovative core technologies.

Beyond the WashTower: LG's commitment to innovation

Alongside the WashTower, LG showcased the LG Styler, a premium steam cleaning solution for refreshing garments quickly and conveniently.

LG's dedication to user experience was evident throughout the Middle East and Africa showcase event in Abu Dhabi, where the company previewed the WashTower to over 500 guests.

Designed for modern living:

The WashTower is specifically designed for compact living spaces, offering generous capacities and advanced AI technologies within a space-saving footprint. Features like AI DD and Smart Pairing optimize the laundry process, while the sleek design and features like the LG Allergy Care cycle, TurboWash 360, and LG ThinQ connectivity enhance functionality and convenience.

Perfectly aligned with UAE preferences:

The WashTower's minimalist design and efficient performance align perfectly with the UAE's emphasis on modern, space-saving solutions, making it a frontrunner in shaping the future of LG's home appliance offerings in the region.

Availability and pricing:

The LG WashTower will be launched in the UAE in May 2024 in two sizes: 24 inches and 27 inches. The 24-inch model is priced around AED 8,000, while the 27-inch model costs around AED 10,000.

For more information: