Dubai: In a move to engage with the UAE's creative community, Samsung Gulf Electronics hosted its first-ever Galaxy Creators' Day and unveiled its latest flagship devices on July 24 in Dubai. The event highlighted the potential of Galaxy AI in empowering local creative talent and explored the future of content creation and artistic possibilities with Samsung's new Galaxy Z Series, Galaxy Watches, and Galaxy Buds3.

The event featured noted content creators such as Ahmad Boarki, Rene Borisova, Duncan Couto and Lina Antar, representing tech, fashion, travel, and wellness fields, who shared their experiences with the new Galaxy devices. The creators explained how the new line-up enhances their unique workflows: They highlighted how the AI capabilities and expansive screen of Galaxy Z Fold6, and the compact design of Galaxy Z Flip6 helped in content creation, the enhanced fitness tracking capabilities of Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the audio quality of Galaxy Buds3 enhanced.

Fadi Abu Shamat, Senior Director and Head of Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics speaking at the event Image Credit: Supplied

Fadi Abu Shamat, Senior Director and Head of Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said, "We've designed our new Galaxy line-up to be the ultimate toolkit for content creators, combining AI innovation with versatile form factors. Whether you're a filmmaker using the Galaxy Z Fold6's expansive screen for editing, a photographer leveraging AI for perfect shots with the Galaxy Z Flip6, or a fitness influencer tracking workouts with the Galaxy Watch Ultra, we're empowering creators to bring their visions to life in exciting new ways."

Galaxy AI was introduced earlier this year and Samsung is pushing the boundaries of mobile artificial intelligence with its versatile and flexible foldable devices, the company says. The new Galaxy Z Series leverages its unique form factors to enable innovative mobile experiences powered by AI.

A Galaxy Z Fold6 phone and Galaxy Watch Ultra on display at the event.

The Galaxy Watch7 introduces features like an AGEs Index for monitoring biological ageing and a dual-frequency GPS for precise location tracking. The Galaxy Watch Ultra, designed for extreme durability, operates at altitudes from 500 meters below sea level to 9,000 meters high, making it ideal for a wide range of activities.

Both watches are powered by Wear OS 5 and feature enhanced sensors for more accurate health monitoring and a new 3nm processor for improved performance.