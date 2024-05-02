Heavy rain lashed the UAE on Thursday morning, but cloud cover has since significantly receded. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) says the unstable weather was caused by an extension of low pressure from the Red Sea, along with humid south-easterly winds, which caused rain clouds to migrate from Saudi Arabia towards the UAE. Friday and Saturday should see clear to partly cloudy skies, with a chance of rain lingering in the eastern and southern regions. Here are the latest updates from across the UAE.
Reminder: Extended Dubai Metro timings
To facilitate travel to and from Dubai International Airport, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has extended Dubai Metro operating hours today, Thursday, May 2nd. Trains will run from midnight 12am until 5am the following morning.
Follow safety instructions to prevent vehicle fires
Dubai Police urge drivers to adhere to safety guidelines to lower the chances of vehicle fires, particularly in waterlogged areas.
Ras Al Khaimah road collapse
Ras Al Khaimah: Emirates Road heading to the Al Shuhadaa (Martyrs) Street exit in Ras Al Khaimah caved in on Thursday afternoon following heavy rains.
RTA enhances safety measures
Due to the current unstable weather conditions in Dubai, RTA is stepping up its efforts to ensure your safety on the roads.
Look: Traffic flow resumes in Abu Dhabi
In pictures: Abu Dhabi reports normal traffic flow following rainfall in the emirate.
Dubai ferry services temporarily suspended
RTA announces temporary disruptions to Dubai Ferry routes due to UAE weather conditions. See list of affected routes below.
FR1
➡ Al Ghubaiba - Marina Mall (in both directions)
➡ Dubai Water Canal - Al Ghubaiba (in both directions)
FR2
➡Dubai Water Canal - Bluewaters (in both directions)
➡Bluewaters - Marina Mall (in both directions)
FR5
➡Al Ghubaiba - Sharjah Aquarium (in both directions)
Watch: Ajman beefs up patrols during heavy rain
Ajman Police have intensified their presence on various internal and external roads of the emirate, to deal with the heavy rains and provide assistance to the public.
Sharjah suspends intercity bus services
Sharjah announces the temporary suspension of its intercity bus service, due to the prevailing unstable weather conditions. Sharjah's RTA has informed the public that updates on the service resumption will be communicated through official channels.
Dubai suspends buses to other emirates
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai has suspended intercity bus services to Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, and other emirates.
On Guard 24/7: Dubai Police ensure safety
Watch: Dubai's dedicated police officers, armed with diverse expertise, are committed to around-the-clock public safety.
Dubai-Sharjah bus service temporarily suspended
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai announced the temporary suspension of intercity bus services between Dubai and Sharjah on Thursday due to the heavy rain brought on by the weather situation.
Dubai Metro operating in both directions now: RTA
Dubai Metro is operating on the Red line in both directions without stopping at the following stations: ONPASSIVE, Equiti, Al Marsheq and Energy.
Speed limits back to normal on key roads
Abu Dhabi Police have stated that speed limits on Abu Dhabi's external roads are back to normal.
Ajman Police ensure smooth traffic flow
The Ajman Police General Command has prepared all resources to manage the event, ensuring the safety of lives and the smooth flow of traffic on the roads. This ensures readiness to face challenges and swift recovery from any consequences.
Residents advised to avoid beaches and valleys
Ajman Police urge the public to exercise caution and vigilance during rainfall. Stay away from areas with accumulated water, beaches, valleys, and torrents.
Dubai Airports cancels 13 flights
Dubai International Airport (DXB) confirmed a total of 13 flights were cancelled Thursday morning. Moreover, five inbound flights were diverted overnight. Passengers departing from Dubai's airports have been advised to allocate additional time for their journey to the airport, as road congestion may be anticipated.
Look: Dubai tackles rain impact
Dubai authorities deployed teams from the Municipality, RTA, and Police to minimise rain disruptions on city streets. Images show their efforts in action. Read more
RTA suspends intercity bus services until further notice
Intercity bus services between Dubai have been suspended until further notice due to unstable weather conditions, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced on X. RTA advised commuters to follow social media channels for further updates regarding the service resumption.
Plan ahead: Travel advisory issued
Air Arabia advises passengers flying from Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah to plan for additional travel time to the airport due to weather conditions. The airline also recommends updating contact information in bookings to receive the latest flight updates.
Several Dubai flights cancelled amid heavy rainfall
Adverse weather conditions across the UAE are impacting flights to and from Dubai on May 2. Passengers can expect delays, diversions, and cancellations.
Emirates Airlines has announced reduced flight operations at Dubai Airport due to the weather. Passengers flying into or out of Dubai on May 2nd should be prepared for potential delays and rescheduling. The following Emirates flights have been cancelled for May 2:
EK 123/124: Dubai - Istanbul
EK 763/764: Dubai - Johannesburg
EK 719/720: Dubai - Nairobi
EK 921/922: Dubai - Cairo
EK 903/904: Dubai - Amman
EK 352/353: Dubai - Singapore (EK353 departs May 3rd at 12:50 AM)
UAE urges caution: Follow safety instructions
The National Center of Emergency Management and Crisis (NCEMA) encourages the public to strictly follow all instructions and guidelines issued by relevant authorities for the safety of lives and property.
Watch: Waterlogging hits Abu Dhabi streets after heavy rainfall
See: Waterlogging on the streets in some parts of Abu Dhabi as rains hit the UAE. Heavy rain and thunderstorms hit Abu Dhabi early on Thursday morning.
Dubai Police issue guidelines
Dubai Police issued guidelines, stating: "Let's work together to ensure everyone's safety during rainy weather conditions by following the necessary guidelines on the road, at work, and at home."
Sharjah medical fitness centers closed today
The Sharjah City Municipality announces the closure of medical fitness centers on Thursday, May 2, due to the weather conditions, out of its concern for the safety of the public.
Watch: Cloudy skies over Dubai this morning
Heavy cloud cover greeted parts of Dubai on Thursday morning. The NCM issued an amber alert across the country, indicating rain-bearing clouds had covered most areas.
Drivers alert: Jebel Ali hit by strong morning winds
Jebel Ali experienced strong winds early Thursday morning. Expect occasional strong winds, especially near cloud formations, which could cause reduce visibility on roads. The NCM warns motorists driving during this time to be cautious of reduced visibility.
Watch: Heavy rains and strong winds hit Sharjah early today
RTA prepares for unstable weather: Issues safety tips
The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is prepared to handle upcoming weather conditions and maintain smooth traffic flow. In a recent post on X, the RTA urged drivers to "adhere to the guidelines while driving your vehicle during the prevailing weather" for everyone's safety. They have also shared additional safety tips on their website for your reference.
Flying from Sharjah? Check early arrival times
Sharjah Airport advises travellers to arrive at the airport 3 hours before their departure time due to weather conditions and to check with the airline companies on their flight updates.
Watch out for revised speed limits on Abu Dhabi roads
1. Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Road: Speed Limit Reduced to 100 km/h on Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Road (Al Saja - Masakin).
2. Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Road: Speed Limit Reduced to 100 km/h on Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Road (Complex Bridges - Al Wathbah).
3. Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Road: New 100 km/h Speed Limit on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Road Sheikh Zayed Bridge - Al Bahyah).
4. Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road: Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road Speed Change: New Limit 100 km/h (Yas - Al Saadiyat).
5. Al Khaleej Al Arabi Road : Speed Limit Reduced to 100 km/h on Al Khaleej Al Arabi Road (Musaffah Bridge - Abu Dhabi).
6. Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road: Speed Limit Reduced to 100 Km/h on Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road (Al Mahawi - Al Sad)
By 7am, most parts of the country, including Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Umm Al Quwain would see overcast skies. The cloud cover will increase until 10am, causing light to moderate showers in some areas. The situation should peak from 10am to noon across the entire country, according to the heat map. The cloud cover will decrease by 4pm over the coastal areas, and some eastern parts of the country like Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah will receive light to moderate rainfall. Tomorrow and on Saturday, some rainfall is expected in eastern and southern parts of the country, such as Al Ain and Fujairah.
Strong winds and rough seas: Expect strong winds at times, especially in the areas where clouds form, to cause dust storms and reduced visibility on roads. The NCM has warned motorists driving during this period to watch out for sudden drop in visibility. Sea conditions are expected to be moderate and rough, especially when cloudy, in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Distance learning
Following an advisory by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), schools and colleges will be implementing distance learning today and tomorrow.
Work from home advised
Both government and private organisations have been urged to consider remote work. This, however, will not apply to those who are required to be physically present at work or be involved in potential response and recovery efforts.
Airport advisory
Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), have urged passengers to avoid delays due to possible road congestion, utilise smart apps for real-time traffic updates and consider using theDubai Metro. Emirates also advised passengers with travel plans today to arrive early. flydubai also advised passengers to allow extra time for their journey to DXB.
Dubai Metro timings extended
Dubai Metro operating hours have been extended from 12am to 5am. Trains will depart from Centrepoint Metro Station and will only stop at Emirates Metro Station, Airport Terminal 1, Airport Terminal 3 and GGICO stations.
Police advisory for bikers
Abu Dhabi Police have called upon delivery bike riders to avoid riding in volatile weather conditions.Police has called on delivery bicycle drivers to commit to the need to stop transportation and delivery services during volatile weather conditions.
Residents alerted
Dubai Municipality, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) and other departments have alerted residents about various precautionary measures they should take amid unstable weather conditions. The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has shared its preparedness measures in ensuring the safety of infrastructure, roads and dams.