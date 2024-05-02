Heavy rain lashed the UAE on Thursday morning, but cloud cover has since significantly receded. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) says the unstable weather was caused by an extension of low pressure from the Red Sea, along with humid south-easterly winds, which caused rain clouds to migrate from Saudi Arabia towards the UAE. Friday and Saturday should see clear to partly cloudy skies, with a chance of rain lingering in the eastern and southern regions. Here are the latest updates from across the UAE.

To facilitate travel to and from Dubai International Airport, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has extended Dubai Metro operating hours today, Thursday, May 2nd. Trains will run from midnight 12am until 5am the following morning.

04:05PM

Follow safety instructions to prevent vehicle fires

Dubai Police urge drivers to adhere to safety guidelines to lower the chances of vehicle fires, particularly in waterlogged areas.

03:50PM

Ras Al Khaimah road collapse

Ras Al Khaimah: Emirates Road heading to the Al Shuhadaa (Martyrs) Street exit in Ras Al Khaimah caved in on Thursday afternoon following heavy rains.

03:36PM

RTA enhances safety measures

Due to the current unstable weather conditions in Dubai, RTA is stepping up its efforts to ensure your safety on the roads.

03:02PM

Look: Traffic flow resumes in Abu Dhabi

In pictures: Abu Dhabi reports normal traffic flow following rainfall in the emirate.

02:55PM

Dubai ferry services temporarily suspended

RTA announces temporary disruptions to Dubai Ferry routes due to UAE weather conditions. See list of affected routes below.

FR1

➡ Al Ghubaiba - Marina Mall (in both directions)

➡ Dubai Water Canal - Al Ghubaiba (in both directions)

FR2

➡Dubai Water Canal - Bluewaters (in both directions)

➡Bluewaters - Marina Mall (in both directions)

FR5

➡Al Ghubaiba - Sharjah Aquarium (in both directions)

02:50PM

Watch: Ajman beefs up patrols during heavy rain

Ajman Police have intensified their presence on various internal and external roads of the emirate, to deal with the heavy rains and provide assistance to the public.

02:21PM

Sharjah suspends intercity bus services

Sharjah announces the temporary suspension of its intercity bus service, due to the prevailing unstable weather conditions. Sharjah's RTA has informed the public that updates on the service resumption will be communicated through official channels.

02:16PM

Dubai suspends buses to other emirates

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai has suspended intercity bus services to Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, and other emirates.

01:51PM

On Guard 24/7: Dubai Police ensure safety

Watch: Dubai's dedicated police officers, armed with diverse expertise, are committed to around-the-clock public safety.

01:21PM

Dubai-Sharjah bus service temporarily suspended

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai announced the temporary suspension of intercity bus services between Dubai and Sharjah on Thursday due to the heavy rain brought on by the weather situation.

12:55PM

Dubai Metro operating in both directions now: RTA

Dubai Metro is operating on the Red line in both directions without stopping at the following stations: ONPASSIVE, Equiti, Al Marsheq and Energy.

12:54PM

Speed limits back to normal on key roads

Abu Dhabi Police have stated that speed limits on Abu Dhabi's external roads are back to normal.

12:45PM

Ajman Police ensure smooth traffic flow

The Ajman Police General Command has prepared all resources to manage the event, ensuring the safety of lives and the smooth flow of traffic on the roads. This ensures readiness to face challenges and swift recovery from any consequences.

12:17PM

Residents advised to avoid beaches and valleys

Ajman Police urge the public to exercise caution and vigilance during rainfall. Stay away from areas with accumulated water, beaches, valleys, and torrents.

12:00PM

Dubai Airports cancels 13 flights

Dubai International Airport (DXB) confirmed a total of 13 flights were cancelled Thursday morning. Moreover, five inbound flights were diverted overnight. Passengers departing from Dubai's airports have been advised to allocate additional time for their journey to the airport, as road congestion may be anticipated.

11:15AM

Look: Dubai tackles rain impact

Dubai authorities deployed teams from the Municipality, RTA, and Police to minimise rain disruptions on city streets. Images show their efforts in action. Read more

10:34AM

RTA suspends intercity bus services until further notice

Intercity bus services between Dubai have been suspended until further notice due to unstable weather conditions, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced on X. RTA advised commuters to follow social media channels for further updates regarding the service resumption.

10:16AM

Plan ahead: Travel advisory issued

Air Arabia advises passengers flying from Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah to plan for additional travel time to the airport due to weather conditions. The airline also recommends updating contact information in bookings to receive the latest flight updates.

09:58AM

Several Dubai flights cancelled amid heavy rainfall

Adverse weather conditions across the UAE are impacting flights to and from Dubai on May 2. Passengers can expect delays, diversions, and cancellations.

Emirates Airlines has announced reduced flight operations at Dubai Airport due to the weather. Passengers flying into or out of Dubai on May 2nd should be prepared for potential delays and rescheduling. The following Emirates flights have been cancelled for May 2:

EK 123/124: Dubai - Istanbul

EK 763/764: Dubai - Johannesburg

EK 719/720: Dubai - Nairobi

EK 921/922: Dubai - Cairo

EK 903/904: Dubai - Amman

EK 352/353: Dubai - Singapore (EK353 departs May 3rd at 12:50 AM)

08:52AM

UAE urges caution: Follow safety instructions

The National Center of Emergency Management and Crisis (NCEMA) encourages the public to strictly follow all instructions and guidelines issued by relevant authorities for the safety of lives and property.

08:44AM

Watch: Waterlogging hits Abu Dhabi streets after heavy rainfall

See: Waterlogging on the streets in some parts of Abu Dhabi as rains hit the UAE. Heavy rain and thunderstorms hit Abu Dhabi early on Thursday morning.

08:30AM

Dubai Police issue guidelines

Dubai Police issued guidelines, stating: "Let's work together to ensure everyone's safety during rainy weather conditions by following the necessary guidelines on the road, at work, and at home."

08:21AM

Sharjah medical fitness centers closed today

The Sharjah City Municipality announces the closure of medical fitness centers on Thursday, May 2, due to the weather conditions, out of its concern for the safety of the public.

08:10AM

Watch: Cloudy skies over Dubai this morning

Heavy cloud cover greeted parts of Dubai on Thursday morning. The NCM issued an amber alert across the country, indicating rain-bearing clouds had covered most areas.

08:02AM

Drivers alert: Jebel Ali hit by strong morning winds

Jebel Ali experienced strong winds early Thursday morning. Expect occasional strong winds, especially near cloud formations, which could cause reduce visibility on roads. The NCM warns motorists driving during this time to be cautious of reduced visibility.

07:56AM

Watch: Heavy rains and strong winds hit Sharjah early today

06:40AM

RTA prepares for unstable weather: Issues safety tips

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is prepared to handle upcoming weather conditions and maintain smooth traffic flow. In a recent post on X, the RTA urged drivers to "adhere to the guidelines while driving your vehicle during the prevailing weather" for everyone's safety. They have also shared additional safety tips on their website for your reference.

06:20AM

Flying from Sharjah? Check early arrival times

Sharjah Airport advises travellers to arrive at the airport 3 hours before their departure time due to weather conditions and to check with the airline companies on their flight updates.

06:00AM

Watch out for revised speed limits on Abu Dhabi roads

1. Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Road: Speed Limit Reduced to 100 km/h on Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Road (Al Saja - Masakin).

2. Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Road: Speed Limit Reduced to 100 km/h on Abu Dhabi - Al Ain Road (Complex Bridges - Al Wathbah).

3. Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Road: New 100 km/h Speed Limit on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Road Sheikh Zayed Bridge - Al Bahyah).

4. Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road: Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road Speed Change: New Limit 100 km/h (Yas - Al Saadiyat).

5. Al Khaleej Al Arabi Road : Speed Limit Reduced to 100 km/h on Al Khaleej Al Arabi Road (Musaffah Bridge - Abu Dhabi).

6. Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road: Speed Limit Reduced to 100 Km/h on Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road (Al Mahawi - Al Sad)

Weather pattern across UAE After heavy rains hit parts of Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah on Wednesday, with some internal areas of Sharjah, like Khorfakkan recording light rain, the Met Office shared a heat map video, explaining the weather forecast for the country. According to the heat map, by 6am today, clouds are expected to be seen over the coastal parts of Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah.



By 7am, most parts of the country, including Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Umm Al Quwain would see overcast skies. The cloud cover will increase until 10am, causing light to moderate showers in some areas. The situation should peak from 10am to noon across the entire country, according to the heat map. The cloud cover will decrease by 4pm over the coastal areas, and some eastern parts of the country like Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah will receive light to moderate rainfall. Tomorrow and on Saturday, some rainfall is expected in eastern and southern parts of the country, such as Al Ain and Fujairah.



Strong winds and rough seas: Expect strong winds at times, especially in the areas where clouds form, to cause dust storms and reduced visibility on roads. The NCM has warned motorists driving during this period to watch out for sudden drop in visibility. Sea conditions are expected to be moderate and rough, especially when cloudy, in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Distance learning

Following an advisory by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), schools and colleges will be implementing distance learning today and tomorrow.

Work from home advised

Both government and private organisations have been urged to consider remote work. This, however, will not apply to those who are required to be physically present at work or be involved in potential response and recovery efforts.

Airport advisory

Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), have urged passengers to avoid delays due to possible road congestion, utilise smart apps for real-time traffic updates and consider using theDubai Metro. Emirates also advised passengers with travel plans today to arrive early. flydubai also advised passengers to allow extra time for their journey to DXB.

Dubai Metro timings extended

Dubai Metro operating hours have been extended from 12am to 5am. Trains will depart from Centrepoint Metro Station and will only stop at Emirates Metro Station, Airport Terminal 1, Airport Terminal 3 and GGICO stations.

Police advisory for bikers

Abu Dhabi Police have called upon delivery bike riders to avoid riding in volatile weather conditions.Police has called on delivery bicycle drivers to commit to the need to stop transportation and delivery services during volatile weather conditions.

