Dubai: With the UAE witnessing heavy rains and strong winds on Thursday morning, many local transport authorities announced the suspension of some of their services.

Here is a list of the latest updates on temporary cancellations for public transportation services in Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah.

Dubai

On Thursday, May 1, Dubai’s Roads, and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that it has suspended its intercity bus routes due to the weather conditions.

These are the following intercity bus routes currently suspended:



E100 - Al Ghubaiba Bus Stn - Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station

E101 - Ibn Battuta MS - Abu Dhabi Central Bus Station

E102 - Al Jafiliya Bus Station - Mussafa Shabia Bus Station

E16 - Al Sabkha Bus Station - Hatta Bus Station

E201 - Al Ghubaiba Bus Station - Al Ain Bus Station

E303 - Union Square Metro Station - Al Jubail Bus Station

E306 - Ghubaiba Bus Station - Al Jubail Bus Station

E307 - Deira City Center Bus Station - Al Jubail Bus Station

E307A - Abu Hail Metro Station - Al Jubail Bus Station

E315 - Etisalat Metro Station - Muwailah Bus Station

E400 - Union Square Bus Station - Ajman Bus Station

E411 - Etisalat Metro Station - Ajman Bus Station

E700 - Union Square Bus Station - Fujairah Bus Station

Dubai Ferry

RTA also announced temporary disruptions to Dubai Ferry routes due to the weather conditions. The following routes are currently cancelled:



FR1

Al Ghubaiba - Marina Mall (in both directions)

Dubai Water Canal - Al Ghubaiba (in both directions)



FR2

Dubai Water Canal - Bluewaters (in both directions)

Bluewaters - Marina Mall (in both directions)



FR5

Al Ghubaiba - Sharjah Aquarium (in both directions)

Dubai Metro operating hours extended

RTA announced that to facilitate transportation to and from Dubai International Airport, Dubai Metro hours will be extended on Thursday, May 2, from 12am to 5am (the next day).

Trains will depart from Centrepoint Metro Station and will only stop at the following stations:



• Emirates Metro Station

• Airport Terminal 1 Station

• Airport Terminal 3 Station

• GGICO Station

RTA advised commuters to ensure a minimum balance of Dh15 before starting their journey.

“Taxis will be available at Centrepoint and GGICO stations to easily transport you to your destinations after you disembark from the Metro,” RTA stated on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Sharjah

On Thursday, May 2, the Sharjah Roads, and Transport Authority also announced that it has temporarily suspended its intercity bus services due to the unstable weather conditions.

Ras Al Khaimah

The Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) announced that due to the unstable weather conditions, its international bus route to Musandam, Oman and intercity transport services have been temporarily suspended.