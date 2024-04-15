Dubai: Residents in Ras Al Khaimah now have a new way of getting around the emirate, with the RAK Ride Express bus service, which was launched by the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) earlier this month.
On April 4, RAKTA announced the launch of the bus service, which will help Ras Al Khaimah residents get around the city more easily, connecting industrial areas to the city centre.
The RAK Ride bus route
According to RAKTA, this is the first phase of the RAK Ride service, which will connect the Al Ghail industrial area to Al Nakheel in the centre of Ras Al Khaimah, passing through Adhen area and Ras Al Khaimah airport. The journey takes approximately 45 minutes from the starting point (Al Nakheel station) to Al Ghail industrial station.
• Adhen area
• Ras Al Khaimah Airport
• Al Nakheel area
Bus timings
The service operates daily from 6am to 10pm.
How can I pay for the ticket?
You can pay for your tickets via:
• Saqr bus cards
• Credit cards