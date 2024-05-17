More than 1300 students from prominent schools in the UAE attended Edufair today, where they had the chance to engage with representatives from over 30 universities.

Students from Grades 9 to 12 explored a wealth of information, covering courses, current trends in higher education and job markets, campus life, and admission requirements across various universities in the UAE and abroad.

“Events like Edufair provide a platform for students to compare various institutions, keeping in mind factors like tuition fees, location of the university and available courses. Such fairs undoubtedly benefit students by offering numerous options in one place,” said Rajani Jaswal, Teacher and well-being coordinator, Springdales School Dubai, adding, “In our school, many students are opting for biosciences, while others are showing interest in technology and science courses. There's also a noticeable shift towards mass media and communication studies.”

Students from Grades 9 to 12 explored a wealth of information, covering courses, current trends in higher education Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

During their visit to Edufair, students interacted with university representatives at their respective booths, engaging in discussions with admission officers on a wide range of higher education pathways. They were thrilled to connect with institutions offering study abroad options.

“I am looking to pursue medical studies after graduating from school. Edufair has a number of exhibitors, such as RAKMHSU and GMU, showcasing courses in healthcare in the UAE. I am also happy to explore options for medical studies abroad, especially in European countries,” said Kaveen Prasad, grade 12 student at ASPAM IIS.

Aditya Sujith, Grade 12 student at DPS Sharjah found these interactions very helpful in planning his higher education journey. “I am planning to study computer engineering in the UAE and I managed to speak to several universities offering courses in IT and computer science. I have found out all the key details for admissions, tuition fees and campus lives. Now, I have a clear understanding of how to proceed with admissions in UAE universities,” said Aditya.

Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The event provided an excellent opportunity for both students and universities. Students had the chance to explore higher education options, campus life and student experiences, while universities connected with their prospective students .

Grade 11 student from Springdales School Dubai, Gouri Chandrabose, gathered all the information she needed to plan her education after school. “I am interested in STEM subjects and wish to pursue my studies in engineering. I spoke with several universities to learn about the new courses they are offering.”