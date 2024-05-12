Dubai: Motorists driving on Abu Dhabi and Al Ain roads should be extra cautious today. The Met Office has warned that dense fog is expected in some areas till 9am.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued red and yellow weather alerts indicating low visibility in these areas.

Dense fog was reported in Arjan, Al Khatim, Sweihan and other areas of Abu Dhabi this morning.

A safety warning posted by Abu Dhabi Police on social media read: "During periods of fog, the maximum speed on Abu Dhabi roads is reduced to 80 kilometres per hour, and motorists are urged to follow this limit for their own safety and that of other road users."

As per the NCM, weather conditions across the country are expected to be partly cloudy and hazy at times, today.

Also, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, [which] will cause blowing dust and sand.”

Temperature highs in the country are expected to be between 38 to 42°C, and temperature lows will average between 15 to 19°C.

In coastal areas, the average temperature will be between 34 to 39°C, and 27 to 33°C in mountainous regions of the UAE.

Humidity will be moderate at 60 to 85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 55 to 75 per cent.

The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Monday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas.