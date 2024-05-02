Dubai: Flights in and out of Dubai are being affected by adverse weather conditions around the UAE, leading to delays, diversions and cancellations across on May 2.
“Due to bad weather in Dubai on 2 May, flight movements at Dubai Airport have been reduced. Customers arriving or departing from Dubai airport on 2 May can expect some delays as flights are rescheduled,” Emirates said in its website.
The following flights have been cancelled on 2 May:
EK 123/124 – between Dubai and Istanbul
EK 763/764 – between Dubai and Johannesburg
EK 719/720 – between Dubai and Nairobi
Ek 921/922 – between Dubai and Cairo
EK 903/904 – between Dubai and Amman
EK 352/353 – between Dubai and Singapore (EK353 departing 3 May, 0050hrs)
Emirates apologized for any inconvenience and said affected passengers will be rebooked. To rebook, contact your travel agent or nearest Emirates Office. All rebooking fees will be waived.
On Wednesday, Emirates issued a travel advisory urging passengers flying on Thursday to arrive early at the airport due to anticipated road delays.