Solo: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today inaugurated the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo, a replica of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi but with the addition of some traditional Indonesian designs and decorations.

President Joko Widodo of Indonesia accompanied Sheikh Mohamed during the inauguration of the masque, where both leaders offered prayers after opening the mosque, which can accommodate up to 10,000 worshipers. The newly opened Islamic edifice contains 56 domes and 4 minarets, along with 32 columns in the main prayer area.

The UAE President said that establishing a mosque under the name of the late Sheikh Zayed in Indonesia reflects the exceptional relations binding the two countries and highlights their keenness to leave to the coming generation an evidence of the depth of such strong bilateral relations, adding that Sheikh Zayed used to love Indonesia and its people and made a historic visit to it in 1990.

“I was pleased to join President Joko Widodo in Solo, Indonesia to inaugurate the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. Named in honour of the UAE’s Founding Father, the Mosque represents his values of peace and goodwill, reflecting the longstanding ties that exist between our two countries,” Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.

Meanwhile, Indonesian President delivered a speech on the occasion, where he expressed his deep thanks and appreciation for the presence of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and his initiative to establish a landmark mosque.

Upon his arrival in Solo, the UAE President was accompanied by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the accompanying delegation were received by President Joko Widodo of Indonesia Image Credit: Supplied

The UAE Ambassador to Indonesia Abdulla Salem Al Dhaheri, and members of the embassy staff were also present at the reception, along with a number of Indonesian government ministers and senior officials.

His Highness was accorded an official reception, with thousands of school students lining the road to greet the UAE President while waving the flags of both countries.

Read more UAE President holds bilateral talks with President of Indonesia

Read more Replica of Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque to open in Indonesia next month

G20 summit

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will also be attending the G20 summit beginning in Bali on Tuesday. He will be leading a high-level UAE delegation to participate in meetings and engagements throughout the two-day summit, WAM reported.

Priority areas of discussion will be energy and food security, climate action, and sustainable development that enables nations and their people to grow and prosper.