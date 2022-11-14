Solo: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today discussed with President Joko Widodo of Indonesia ways to boost bilateral relations and mutual cooperation to serve the interests of both nations.
The discussions were held on the sideline of Sheikh Mohamed’s visit to Indonesia to take part in the G20 Summit in Bali.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed and Widodo exchanged cordial talks and views over a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern. The also explored avenues of reinforcing the two countries’ cooperation across various fields. The meeting also touched on issues related to the G20 summit in light of the challenges the world faces that affect development, stability and security at the regional and global levels.
Sheikh Mohamed lauded the efforts made by President Joko I order to host the current G20 summit.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Presidential Court and Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.