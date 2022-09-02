Abu Dhabi: Al Ain’s latest attraction is the Salt Cave, the "largest man-made salt cave and the only one in region" based on the first natural salt mine in Krakow, Poland.
The ‘cave’, built on an area spanning 171-square-metres, was recently inaugurated by Sheikh Dr Saeed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan.
According to a media release, Salt Cave offers a natural treatment for nearly 18 conditions, including psoriasis, arthritis, sinusitis, asthma and eczema, as well as anxiety, snoring, allergies, colds, flu, congestion, ear infections, hay fever and rhinitis.
It is also said to improve the breathing of ex-smokers and those suffering from cystic fibrosis. The cave was inaugurated in Mbazzarah Al Khadra, Al Ain City, in the presence of Suwaidan Saeed Al Katbi, Director of the City Municipality, and Salem Al Rashidi.
Salt walls
It can accommodate some 35 people and features a play area for children aged six months and over, leather seats, a ventilation system, walls and floors covered with around 16 tonnes of natural salt, and devices that pump air and salt and purify them through air circulation.
It also uses a special type of salt approved in Europe, with the salt on the ground being replaced once every six months while the salt used for treatment is replaced after each session. Only one session per day is allowed, and the minimum number of treatments is six sessions to “ensure measurable results”, provided that the sessions are attended over six consecutive days.