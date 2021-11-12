Abu Dhabi: Residents can now visit The National Aquarium in Abu Dhabi, said to be the largest aquarium in the Middle East, which opened on Friday in Al Qana, providing a chance to see 46,000 creatures across 60 exhibits.
The latest 9,000-square-metre, attraction, featuring over 330 species, also offers an opportunity to hand-feed sharks, swim with rays and take a glass-bottomed dhow tour.
The General Admission ticket (Dh105 per person) grants access to 10 zones of the aquarium.
more on the national aquarium
Biggest snake on display
Among its attractions is the largest living snake on display in the world — a 14-year-old female reticulated python known as Super Snake — as well as bull sharks, hammerhead sharks and even a number of feathered friends.
Location: Al Qana waterfront destination located along Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Rabdan Area, Abu Dhabi
Ticket: Dh105 per person for general admission ticket (children under 3 enter for free)
Timings: Sunday – Wednesday 10am-8pm; Thursday – Saturday 10am-10pm
Located along the Al Maqtaa waterway, the aquarium has been developed by the emirate’s Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), and Al Barakah International Investment.
Wildlife conservation
The facility meanwhile continues with its varied rehabilitation projects. During its development phase, the aquarium had signed a five-year partnership with Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD) to help create an innovative wildlife rehabilitation scheme. The partnership has already resulted in a large number of animals saved, including 250 sea turtles that have been rescued and released.