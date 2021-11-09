Abu Dhabi: The National Aquarium in Abu Dhabi’s Al Qana hub will open this Friday, showcasing 46,000 creatures to visitors.
The facility is said to be the biggest aquarium in the Middle East and houses 300 different species across ten zones. Among its attractions is the largest living snake on display in the world — a 14-year-old female reticulated python known as Super Snake — as well as bull sharks, hammerhead sharks and even a number of feathered friends.
Key features
Located along the Al Maqtaa waterway, the aquarium has been developed by the emirate’s municipal sector regulator, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), and Al Barakah International Investment.
Even before its opening, the family-friendly facility is famous for housing 25 species of sharks and rays. Visitors will soon get a chance to feed some of the marine creatures as part of the experiences offered by the aquarium.
Wildlife conservation
As the facility prepares to open its doors to the public, it will continue with its varied rehabilitation projects. During its development phase, the aquarium signed a five-year partnership with Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD), the environment sector regulator, to help create an innovative wildlife rehabilitation scheme. The partnership has already resulted in a large number of animals saved, including 200 sea turtles that have been rescued and released.
While the aquarium will be the key attraction at the Al Qana waterfront, the facility will also offer dining options, community spaces, cinemas, a gaming zone and a virtual-reality park.