Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court and Chairman of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, has announced expanding the government salary support scheme to include all Emirati employees working in the private and banking sector before and after the launch of Nafis programme.
The move, which is in line with the directives of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
As per the newly expanded government salary support scheme, Emiratis in all jobs who receive a monthly salary of no more than Dh30, 000 will have a financial allowance.
The decision will include all Emirati employees in the private and banking sectors whether they were appointed before or after the launch of Nafis scheme.
The salary support allowance will reach up to a maximum of Dh7,000 for holders of bachelor’s degrees, Dh6,000 for diploma holders and Dh5,000 for holders of high school certificates
The updated scheme will contribute to building partnerships and supporting 170,000 citizens working in the private and banking sector in the next five years
A child allowance of Dh600 for each child to be given to Emiratis with a maximum of four children, on conditions that the monthly salary does not exceed Dh50,000. The child allowance will be given for five years.
The new rules include increasing the value of the temporary financial support for those who lost their jobs, including providing financial support to family members and extend the period of support to a maximum of 12 months.
Sheikh Mansour also announced expanding the Nafis programme to include all employees in various disciplines and levels in the medical and health sector.
Nafis programme was launched by the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council in September 2021, with several programmes: Emirati Salary Support Scheme. Pension Programme and Child Allowance Scheme. It was launched with the aim of encouraging UAE nationals to opt for private sector roles.