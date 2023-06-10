Sponsoring children

Moreover, the UAE legislation permits a father in the UAE to sponsor his unmarried daughters, regardless of their age. As for sons, they can be sponsored by the father only until the age of 25. However, the father is also allowed to sponsor sons in cases of them pursuing studies after the age of 25.

As for sponsoring newborns, the father must obtain a residence permit within 120 days from the baby’s birth to avoid any fines. Similarly, a resident can sponsor his wife’s children from a previous marriage after meeting the Federal Authority’s requirements, which includes a statement of consent from the children’s biological father and a security deposit. The residence permit will be valid for one year, renewable annually after fulfilling necessary conditions.

Documents needed

The federal authority has also laid down eight documents required for sponsoring wives and children: an application for a residence visa (online or through licensed typing centers), passport photos of the sponsored and sponsors, photographs with a white background of the wife and children, original certificate of medical fitness for the wife and children over 18, a copy of the husband’s employment or company contract if he is an employer, a valid work visa for the sponsor, a certificate of the husband’s salary, and an attested tenancy contract.

The authority emphasised that family residence permits are linked to the residence permit of the sponsor or head of the family. If the sponsor’s or head of the family’s residence permit is cancelled, the family members’ permits must also be cancelled subsequently. Family members are then given a six-month period from the expiration or cancellation of their residence visas to either obtain a new residence visa or leave the country.