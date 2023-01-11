Dubai: People from all over the world can now complete residency-related transactions in Dubai via video calls.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA-Dubai) launched the service on Wednesday, enabling its customers submit documents and complete residency-related application procedures via the new technology.

The service enables customers, both from inside and outside the country, to communicate directly with the department’s employees. It would work with any applicant with a front-facing camera on their smartphone.

Record time

The service was launched on Wednesday (January 11, 2023) during a forum organised by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA).

It was attended by Lt Gen. Mohammad Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General GDRFA, Maj. Gen. Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Maj. Gen. Talal Ahmed Al Shanqiti, Assistant General Director of Airport Passport Affairs sector, in addition to number of senior officers at the department.

Through Dubai's new video call service, customers can submit documents to GDRFA within 5 minutes — no need to visit its “customer happiness service centres”.

The service takes smart government to a higher level — as customers can also request the service via the website or the app of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai.

Follow up transactions

Lt. Gen. Al Marri said the service will enable customers to gradually complete all the services provided by GDRFA via the new video call service.

With it, customers can complete and follow-up transactions after submitting them through official channels.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri explained the tech behind the service during a press conference held Wednesday (January 11, 2023) at the headquarters of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.

Amer service

Meanwhile, Lt. Col. Salem Bin Ali, Director of Customer Happiness Department, said the service can be reached through Amer service number 8005111, the website of GDRFA and the smart application.

Any device that supports a front camera can be used, he said.

Lt. Col. Ali said the call Centre responds to inquiries before submitting the transaction, while following up transactions can be done via video calls.

The official explained that if there is certain documents are lacking during the application process, the customer can subsequently send them in the chat box.

The concerned the officer will then simply upload them and attach them to the application.

Previously, the person used to visit the administration to complete the process.

Now, through the video call service, the deficiencies may be completed online.

Services via video call GDRFA's new video call serve covers all services, including golden residence visa, financial claims, legal advice, entry permit services, issuance and renewal of electronic passport, among others.

‘Zero visit’ target

The department aims to implement its “zero visit” to the administration.

In rare cases, Lt Col Ali said if the officer was unable to complete an application, the officer then will send a link to the customer to schedule an appointment to visit the administration.

Currently, working hours will be during the official working hours from morning to 6pm.