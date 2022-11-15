Dubai: Whether you are applying for a Green Visa or are planning to sponsor your parents, you may be required to pay a security deposit when filing the visa application. The amount for the security deposit can vary depending on the immigration authority’s requirements, however, most often it is approximately Dh2,000.

But what happens when you are cancelling the visa? Or perhaps your visa application was rejected by the immigration authority? While this deposit is refundable, you would need to ensure you follow the exact process and meet all the requirements so as not to lose out on the money.

Depending on which Emirate issued the visa, there are two authorities you might need to deal with - if you applied for the visa from Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah or Umm Al Quwain, you must apply for the refund through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP).

As for visa applicants in Dubai, you must request a refund on the deposit through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA). GDRFA is the authority responsible for issuing visas in the Emirate of Dubai.

How to get a refund for a visa deposit from GDRFA

If you have cancelled a visa in Dubai or your visa application was rejected, you need to apply for the security deposit refund through GDRFA Dubai.

According to Sirajudeen Ummer, Business Development Manager at Supreme Business Services, you can apply for the refund online through the GDRFA website by visiting this link: https://smart.gdrfad.gov.ae/Public_Th/StatusInquiry_New.aspx.

However, it is important to always keep the deposit details safe with you if you wish to get your refund request processed successfully.

Ummer stated that it is mandatory to provide the following details when applying for a refund:

• The visa application number

• Transaction Number for the deposit

• Date of payment.

These details will be printed on the receipt of the visa application. You will receive the receipt after paying the deposit and visa fees.

After entering the application information, check the CAPTCHA box verifying your identity as a user and click on the 'search' button. Once you click 'search', GDRFA will check if your application and deposit are in the database.

If it is, your name and application information will pop up. After that, select the 'refund' option below.

Ummer added that there is no need to enter bank details through the GDRFA website.

"By selecting the refund option, the warranty deposit will be refunded to the bank account given in the applicant’s application," explained Ummer.

What if I want to change the bank details?

Ummer highlighted that if you want to update the bank account information in the refund application because you have a new bank account and IBAN (International Bank Account Number), it needs to be done before requesting for a refund.

“To update the bank details, you must send an email to this address - update.iban@emaratech.ae, with the subject – ‘Bank Account Update’ and attach the first page of the bank statement clearly showing the account information and the visa application page,” he said.

In the email, you should separately state the previous bank account details and the new IBAN.

“The new bank details will be updated in GDRFA within one to four working days,” he said.

How to get a refund for the visa deposit through ICP

If you applied for a visa through ICP, you can do it online through the ICP smart services website - smartservices.icp.gov.ae and click on this link: https://smartservices.icp.gov.ae/echannels/web/client/guest/index.html#/serviceCards/375?administrativeRegionId=1.

Once you are on the service page, follow these steps:

Step 1: Enter refund information

1. Enter the application request number, which you would have received in your email after applying for the visa.



2. Next, select the 'refund method' – through cheque or bank transfer.

Step 2: Enter Applicant Information

• Enter your Emirates ID number

• Full name

• Mobile number

• Email address

• Emirate Unified Number (UID). Can't find your UID number, click here.

• Select the nationality from the drop-down menu.

After entering the application information, click the 'next' button.

Step 3: Upload the required documents:

• Copy of residence visa

• Passport copy

• The copy of the digital receipt confirming the payment.

• Copy of Emirates ID

• Bank certificate showing the account number and IBAN.