Dubai: Applying for a visa in Dubai? In certain cases, you will not only need to pay the visa processing fees, but may also be asked for a security deposit, also referred to as a warranty deposit.

What are these situations and how much will you need to deposit? Here is all you need to know about security deposits for Dubai visas.

Sponsoring dependents when you are on a partner or investor visa

An investor or partner visa is issued to business owners and investors in the UAE. It is valid for three years and allows the visa holder to sponsor family members as well as domestic workers.

If your visa type is ‘Partner/Investor’, you will need to pay a deposit of Dh1,500 for each dependent you sponsor, according to Sirajudeen Ummer, Business Development Manager at Supreme Business Services.

The deposit is made at the time of visa application and can be done at a typing centre or Amer centre.

Parent sponsoring students over 21 years

In some cases where a parent is sponsoring a male child on a student visa, where the child is above the age of 21, the sponsor may be required to make a deposit of Dh2,500.

Parent’s visa

When applying for your parent’s visa, you may once again be asked to pay a deposit of Dh2,000, per parent.

“In some cases, depending on the profession or designation of the sponsor, he or she may be asked to make a deposit. This is not always required, and the decision is taken on a case-to-case basis by the authority,” Ummer said.

Housekeeper’s visa

If you are sponsoring a domestic worker, you may once again be asked to make a deposit of Dh2,000 while applying for the workers’ visa.

How can I make the deposit?

The deposit is made at the time of applying for the dependent’s visa, which can be done at an Amer centre or a typing centre.

You can pay for the deposit in cash, or by using a card. Once you make the deposit, you will receive a receipt confirming the deposit amount.

It is extremely important to keep the deposit receipt in a safe place, as you are required to submit the receipt when you are applying for a refund.

How can I get the deposit refund?

The security deposit is returned to sponsors at the time of visa cancellation, according to Abdulhusen Munpurwala, Business Development Manager at PRO Deskk Document Clearing Services LLC.

“When you first apply for the dependent visa, and are opening your file as a sponsor, you are asked to provide your IBAN number along with other details. This information is entered into the system, as part of your ‘sponsor file’,” Munpurwala said.

The IBAN number is used by the immigration department to return the security deposit amount to the sponsor at the time of visa cancellation.

“Once you have applied for the visa cancellation, you will have a grace period of 28 days. During this period, you can visit an Amer centre to apply for the refund,” Munpurwala said.

When visiting the Amer centre, you need to submit the deposit receipt.

The amount will then be refunded to your account, as per the IBAN number on your sponsor file.

You will, however, need to pay a Dh100 processing fee for the deposit refund, according to Munpurwala.

I lost the deposit receipt … what can I do?

In cases where the deposit receipt is misplaced by the sponsor, he or she is required to email the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) at the following address - amer@gdrfad.gov.ae

According to Munpurwala, you are required to provide the following details in the email:

- Passport and visa copy of sponsor

- Passport and visa copy of dependents on your sponsorship

- Written request for ‘deposit acknowledgement’.