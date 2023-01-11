Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) has ended 2022 on a high-note, completing millions of transactions and providing customers with high-quality smart services.
The GDRFA also received a number of local and global awards, boosting Dubai’s reputation as one of the best destinations to visit and live in. In 2022, the GDRFA processed 62.244 including 46.965 million entry and exit transaction through air, wild and seaports. This also included 9,852,218 visa transactions and 4,499,712 residency transactions, 40,642 electronic passport transactions, and 37,267 legal consultations, among others.
Golden visas
The number of Golden visas issued in all categories increased to 79,617 in 2022, up from 47,150 in 2021. Additionally, the GDRFA succeeded 99% in its operational plan, with the Customer Happiness Index crossing 96% while the Partner Happiness Index hit 100%.
The GDRFA made significant improvements in 2022, including merging five services into one, studying 60 customer experiences, and conducting periodic customer satisfaction surveys. It also hired several Emirati cadres taking the total number of GDRFA’s experts and specialists to 124. Top of Form
The latest statistics were announced on Wednesday morning during the third media forum of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) which was attended by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General, GDRFA.