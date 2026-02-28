GOLD/FOREX
Germany backs UAE after Iranian attacks, condemns escalation

Chancellor Merz backs UAE, calls attacks violation of international law

WAM
Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of Germany. The two leaders discussed developments in the region in light of the serious military escalation and its implications for regional and international security.

During the call, the German Chancellor reaffirmed Germany’s condemnation of the Iranian attacks on UAE territory and expressed his country’s solidarity with the UAE in confronting these acts, which constitute a violation of its sovereignty and of the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked Chancellor Merz for Germany’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

