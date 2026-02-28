GOLD/FOREX
Egypt condemns Iranian attacks on UAE, voices solidarity

Leaders stress restraint, dialogue and protection of sovereignty

WAM
Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, President of Egypt, during which they discussed the military escalation in the region and its serious implications for regional and international peace and security.

During the call, the Egyptian President expressed Egypt’s condemnation and strong denunciation of the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the territory of the UAE and a number of Arab countries. He affirmed Egypt’s solidarity with the UAE in all measures it takes to defend its land, security, and sovereignty, stressing the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of these states, uphold the principle of good neighbourliness, and exercise the utmost restraint at this critical time for the region.

Both leaders emphasised the importance of prioritising dialogue and diplomacy to prevent further escalation and avoid the region descending into a cycle of conflict that threatens regional and international peace and security.

