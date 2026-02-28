Egypt condemns Iranian attacks on UAE, voices solidarity

During the call, the Egyptian President expressed Egypt’s condemnation and strong denunciation of the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the territory of the UAE and a number of Arab countries. He affirmed Egypt’s solidarity with the UAE in all measures it takes to defend its land, security, and sovereignty, stressing the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of these states, uphold the principle of good neighbourliness, and exercise the utmost restraint at this critical time for the region.