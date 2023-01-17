Dubai: From monster trucks to amphibious fire-fighting vehicles, electric ambulances, drones, airport rescue vehicles, K-9 services and anything about safety and security, the 24th edition of Intersec Security and Safety kicked off on Tuesday at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Running until January 19, the global exhibition for security, emergency services, fire, safety, policing and cybersecurity has around 1,000 exhibitors from 55 countries, including 10 country pavilions by Canada, China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, South Africa, Singapore, Turkey, and the UK.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Council for Border Crossing Points Security, opened Intersec 2023, which is aimed at “showcasing strategies and advanced technologies that will future-proof global safety”.

Sheikh Mansoor touring the expo Image Credit: Twitter/@IntersecExpo

Sheikh Mansoor toured the exhibition, accompanied by Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). Sheikh Mansoor visited the Dubai Police stand where he was briefed on the latest public safety solutions. He was also briefed by executives from Saudi Arabia’s National Security Services Company (SAFE) on latest initiatives of the kingdom’s security sector.

Sheikh Mansoor also visited the Dubai Civil Defence stand, as well as the German and UK pavilions and NAFFCO, the Dubai-based leader in manufacturing firefighting products.

Bigger than ever

Exhibitors at Intersec 2023 are showcasing products for commercial and perimeter security, homeland security, fire and rescue, safety and health and cybersecurity.

“This year, we have returned to Intersec bigger than ever, with the message of being strong,” said Khalid Al-Khatib, CEO of NAFFCO, adding: “We are exhibiting new products that are leading in all aspects with smoke management systems, fire fighting vehicles, injuries on duty, and various other solutions.”

Alex Nicholl, Portfolio Director at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, noted: “This is a true global gathering spanning security, emergency services, fire, safety, policing and cybersecurity and, for the next three days, is the place to be to learn, explore and examine the full business potential of an exciting industry that is growing at exceptional pace.”

Security innovation

On opening day of the conference, there was a discussion about the security innovation implemented at last month’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 that experts said “could be the future of public security at major events.

The digital Hayya Card was implemented in place of an entry permit throughout the month-long world football showpiece in Qatar, providing authorities with key security data, including fans’ travel and accommodation plans and ensuring every spectator was accounted for. “It (Hayya Card) ensured easier and more efficient travel as well as a safer, problem-free visa process,” noted Helmut Spahn, FIFA’s Director of Safety, Security, and Access.

Live-action demonstrations

Another highlights of this year’s Intersec is Attack Zone, hosted by the Loss Prevention Certification Board, where exhibitors can test their products in live-action demonstrations. There is also Safety Walk, sponsored by EnSafe Evacuation Chair, Jutec, and Teijin, for industrial safety gear while the Tech Stage is about innovation, virtual reality solutions, anti-drone technology and new safety materials.

Day two

On day two of Intersec Conference, there will be keynote session from Dr Bushra Al Blooshi, Head of Research and Innovation at Dubai Electronic Security Center, titled ‘Pioneering Digital Economy: Integrated and Innovative Smart Secured Services Ecosystem; and another session on ‘The Present and Future of Hybrid Cyber Warfare’, with Sultan Al-Owais, Digital Lead at Prime Minister’s Office.