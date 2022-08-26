Abu Dhabi: Emirati Roqayah Husain Ali Ramadan has been working as an emergency medical paramedic for the past four years. She said it has always been both fulfilling and rewarding to safely transport patients to the hospital.
Roqayah joined the UAE Paramedic Programme and graduated with a specialisation in first aid. After completing her initial training period, she went on to serve as an Emergency Medical Paramedic at the Civil Defence Authority.
Her work requires her to remain on standby and always be ready to receive and attend to emergency reports. She is also tasked to assess the situation and take into consideration all risks related to any incident.
Service to country
She believes her work as an emergency medical paramedic is her prime duty to serve her beloved country, the UAE.
She said: “It is fulfilling and rewarding to safely transport patients to the hospital. It is a wonderful feeling when you save a life or when we are met with prayers from the patients’ family at the hospital.”
Roqayah added: “Being an Emirati woman and working in such a profession is seen as a huge challenge. As an Emirati woman I am proud of myself for overcoming this challenge and serving in this field.”
She also noted the UAE leadership’s support to Emirati women has always played a key role in her success, affirming that their endless support and trust have enabled her to achieve her current position within the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority.