Her journey

“Since my early days in the force, I was taken by the investigators’ work I witnessed during my night-shift duties. I grew more curious over time and couldn’t rest until I asked the criminal investigators in my station to teach me the basics. They taught me how to receive reports, utilise the investigation techniques and criminal research and procedures, interrogate and ask questions, and collect and analyse data,” she said.

“As I became more familiar with the daily reports, my appetite to take on more criminal investigation tasks increased. I trained myself with 20 specialisation courses and sought the guidance of public prosecutors in the police stations to benefit from their legal expertise in criminal cases.”

Capt Ganima proved to be an excellent asset as she worked on many crucial investigations reported to the station. In 1996, she earned the title of ‘criminal investigator’ and began her journey.

First case

She remembered her first case as a specialised criminal investigator. “I was assigned to investigate a shoplifting case involving a woman. I was proud to close the case by myself and referred the offender to the concerned teams at the public prosecution,” she added.

From that point on, many criminal cases followed, and Capt Ganima handled and showed enormous capabilities that earned her a deputy head position at the Criminal Registration Section at Muraqqabat Police Station. “My experience as a criminal investigator over the past 26 years proves that women’s role in this field is as crucial as men. They excel in cases involving women and children for their ability to obtain statements with witnesses from both categories and show more flexibility when approached by a female officer.”

Supportive colleagues

She added: “The Dubai Police, under the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and Expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, provides women with extraordinary support and empowerment to engage them in various fields, including the field of a criminal investigation, which I am exceedingly grateful for.”

Section Head

Last June, the Dubai Police General Command inaugurated Al Khawaneej Police Station. Capt Ganima has been appointed as Head of the Criminal Registration Section in the Station, performing assigned significant tasks, including supervising the collection of crimes-related data, submitting reports and statistics, reviewing cases to be referred to the Public Prosecution, and assigning tasks to employees alongside administrative work.

Since the beginning of this year, she has handled and supervised 661 criminal reports in the police station’s jurisdiction area. Moreover, since the establishment of the Al Khawaneej Police Station, she handed 306 reports in the second half of 2021.