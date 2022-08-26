Dubai: In the run up to Emirati Women’s Day (August 28), His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Friday lauded the achievements of Emirati women, praising them as “the soul and spirit of the country”.
Taking to social media, Sheikh Mohammed shared their accomplishments in a video, pointing out that 70 per cent of the UAE graduates are women. “At my office 85 per cent of employees are female,” Sheikh Mohammed said in the video.
“We have high hopes for them. Women in the UAE are dedicated to education and knowledge.”
He added that Emirati women have a bright future ahead of them.
Emirati Women’s Day has been celebrated since 2015.