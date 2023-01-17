Dubai: Dubai Police on Tuesday unveiled the latest addition to its fleet of patrol vehicles - an electric luxury four-wheel drive.
The Hongqi E-HS9 is on display by the Tourist Police Department at the force’s pavilion at the Intersec security show in Dubai till Thursday.
The Hongqi E-HS9 is equipped with advanced technologies, including a high-resolution camera, GPS, and a communication system. It is the first fully SUV (sports utility vehicle) of the Hongqi brand. The E-HS9 can sprint from 0 to 100km/h in five seconds. The battery can be charged from zero to 100 per cent in about six to eight hours. The electric vehicle can travel around 440km on a charge.
Dubai Police are also showcasing their Aviation Security Risks Analysis and Evaluation Centre. This state-of-the-art centre is dedicated to identifying and mitigating potential security risks at Dubai’s airports and ensuring the safety of passengers and staff.
Rescue vehicle
Another asset on show is a rescue vehicle designed for challenging missions and handling car accidents, equipped with a crane and equipment for various terrains. The vehicle is capable of “quick and efficient rescue operations in any situation”, Dubai Police said.
Smart policing
Visitors to the Dubai Police stand also have the opportunity to learn about the department’s Smart Police Stations, which feature a Virtual Reality system that allow users to file complaints and report crimes in a more immersive and interactive way.
Colonel Issa Muhammad Al Mutawa, Director of the Corporate Identity and Exhibitions Department at the General Department of Community Happiness, said: “The Dubai Police are committed to using technology and innovation to enhance public safety and security. Our participation [at Intersec] is a great opportunity to share our latest projects and technologies with the world and showcase how we are constantly striving to improve and enhance our policing capabilities.”
The Dubai Police stand is located in the Sheikh Saeed Hall 3.