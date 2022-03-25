Dubai Police Ghiath Smart Patrol on Display at Custom Show Emirates 2022 (5)-1648200477696
Dubai Police's Ghiath Smart Patrol vehicle on display. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Police’s next-generation patrol is being displayed at Custom Show Emirates 2022, being held from March 25-27 at Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC) here.

Ghiath Smart Patrol, one of the most advanced security vehicles in the world, is participating in the leading automotive customisation exhibition in the Middle East. It is the first W Motors vehicle to be manufactured entirely in the UAE at the company’s Dubai Silicon Oasis facility.

Dubai Police Ghiath Smart Patrol on Display at Custom Show Emirates 2022 (1)-1648200468061
The vehicle is fitted with a custom-built drone box, with an advanced drone on board. Image Credit: Supplied

The Ghiath Smart Patrol integrates highly advanced technologies, functionality, and reliability. Featuring W Motors’ distinctive DNA, the vehicle is modern and sleek, with strong lines highlighting powerful muscles. Exterior features include emergency lights, police lights, side steps, a 360-degree deployable camera, eight exterior surveillance cameras and a facial and licence plate recognition system.

The interior was designed around the comfort and needs of police officers, with an integrated 16-inch central screen, a powerful on-board computer linked to the main control centre, a large passenger display, an android tablet connected to the dispatcher, a driver behaviour camera, in-cabin monitoring and front ADAS.

Dubai Police Ghiath Smart Patrol on Display at Custom Show Emirates 2022 (3)-1648200471799
The Ghiath Smart Patrol vehicle boasts a 360-degree deployable camera, eight exterior surveillance cameras and a facial and licence plate recognition system. Image Credit: Supplied

Ghiath Smart Patrol also features a custom-built rear bench, grills, a protective cage, a specially designed compartment in the boot to store rescue and safety equipment, as well as a custom-built drone box with an advanced drone on board.

The Ghiath fleet of ten vehicles has already hit the roads of Dubai and will soon be expanded with more vehicles joining the fleet.

Read more

The exhibition will include competitions for participants and the public as well, with prizes worth Dh500,000 to be given away. It will also include special activities for children and families.

A drift competition will also be held at DWTC’s outdoor arena.