Ajman: Ajman Police have launched a new digital service to help residents follow up on police reports.
The Ajman Police General Command launched a proactive reporting service to help community members follow up on reports filed with all police stations in the emirate. The service covers all comprehensive police stations in the emirate.
Lt Col Ghaith Khalifa Al Kaabi, Head of the Comprehensive City Police Station, a member of the Smart Services Transformation Team, said the launch of the service contributed towards reducing the number of visitors at comprehensive police stations by 31 per cent.
He said that Ajman Police provide all their services through their website and smart applications, thereby allowing customers to complete all their transactions through smart channels at any time and from anywhere.
The official launch of the proactive reporting service came after its trial launch as part of Ajman Police’s endeavour to enhance the quality of digital services provided to customers. He urged members of the public to opt for digital services and use smart applications to facilitate and simplify the procedures for obtaining various services from the police, without the need for visiting the service centres physically.
The new digital service was launched in partnership with the Electronic Services and Communications Department at Ajman Police and includes all police stations in the emirate.