Dubai: The Lamborghini Urus supercar has joined Dubai Police’s luxury patrol fleet, dressed in full livery, complete with flashing lights.
Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, received a detailed handover of the vehicle by Andrew Boux, EMEA Marketing Middle East and Africa at Automobili Lamborghini, and Paolo Sartori, Head of Middle East & Africa at Automobili Lamborghini.
Lt Gen Al Marri praised the close co-operation with Lamborghini and said that through adding supercars within its fleet of luxury patrol vehicles, Dubai Police enhances the security presence of police officers during international events and across essential tourist destinations.
Lamborghini Urus is the first Super Sport Utility Vehicle powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. It accelerates from 0 to 62mph in 3.6 seconds and reaches a top speed of 190mph.
The official handover ceremony was also attended by Major General Dr Muhammad Nasser Al-Razooqi, Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue; Colonel Hareb Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General of the General Department of Criminal Investigation for Administration Affairs, and Colonel Khalfan Obaid Al Jallaf, Director of Dubai Tourist Police.