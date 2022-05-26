Dubai: The Ministry of Community Development (MoCD) has organised a first-aid awareness workshop, targeting senior citizens, their families and caregivers.
The workshop was organised in collaboration with Thumbay Hospital in Ajman.
Participants were taught how to deal with medical emergencies until ambulance arrives or the patient is taken to hospital.
The ministry said it is “keen on implementing many such workshops, whether virtual or practical sessions, for all senior citizens and their escorts, in cooperation with related partners, as part of its efforts in promoting the wellbeing of all community members.”