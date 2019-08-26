A missile fired by Al Houthi rebels in Yemen. Two ballistic missiles fired on June 24 by Al Houthis were intercepted over Riyadh, according to state-run Al Ekhbariya television. Image Credit: Youtube screengrab

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has condemned the Houthi militias' attempts to target the city of Jizan in the Kingdom Saudi Arabia with six ballistic missiles.

In a statement issued on Monday, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation reiterated its full solidarity with the Kingdom over these terrorist attacks targetting civilians, affirming its support of all measures taken by Saudi authorities to secure the country's security and stability, as well as any actions taken in the face of extremism and terrorism.