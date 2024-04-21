Dubai: A newly-established committee tasked with reviewing requests from UAE citizens in Dubai affected by the recent rains, has started the process of receiving submissions from affected families via its dedicated WhatsApp number, 0583009000.

Earlier today (April 21), Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, directed the establishment of the committee to promptly evaluate all requests from affected citizens in the emirate.

The initiative is part of a series of assistance programmes launched by Sheikh Hamdan, who said: “The well-being of citizens remains the top priority of the Dubai government.”

The committee’s primary objective is to determine the most suitable measures to address these requests, with a focus on prioritising the repair and rehabilitation of the affected citizens’ homes.

How to seek help

The affected Emiratis, such as those power outages or inhabitable homes, should initiate contact with the committee through WhatsApp on 0583009000. Upon messaging, they will receive an automated response guiding them to access a link corresponding to their residential area.

They are required to provide essential details and return the completed form to the designated service number.

The required information includes the applicant’s name, ID number, contact number, residential area (home location via Google Maps), and the number of family members. Additionally, they must indicate whether there are elderly individuals or people of determination among their family members.