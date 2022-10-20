Sharjah: Aster Hospital, the hospital arm of Aster DM Healthcare, has opened a 100-bed multi-specialty hospital in Al Bu Daniq area of Sharjah. The medical facility spread across 200,000 square feet was inaugurated on Wednesday by Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed toured the facility and was briefed about the technology and the features being incorporated to deliver world-class medical care to the residents of Sharjah and the Northern Emirates.

The hospital said it has a team of experienced doctors with proven clinical excellence and support staff to offer exceptional patient care and medical outcomes.

The newest facility has all the core specialties like obstetrics and gynaecology, orthopaedics, neurology, cardiology, paediatrics, general surgery, and urology.

Aster DM Healthcare said the launch of the hospital in Sharjah is in line with the group’s mission to deliver seamless care to everyone by making healthcare accessible and affordable.

The group said it has developed a highly integrated and sophisticated care-delivery ecosystem that promotes accessibility and inclusivity in healthcare. “The latest endeavour underlines this greater mission.”

Secondary, tertiary care

Dr. Azad Moopen, founder chairman and managing director of Aster DM Healthcare said: “We are proud to dedicate our fifth Aster Hospital in the UAE and 30th across the region, to the people of Sharjah. The 100-bed facility equipped with modern healthcare infrastructure brings highly skilled professionals who will provide the full spectrum of secondary and tertiary care services to our patients. We express our sincere thanks to the visionary Rulers, officials and people of Sharjah who made this project a reality.”

Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director of Aster DM Healthcare said: “Our vision for Aster Hospitals in the UAE has been to offer quality care closer to the homes of people. The hospital in Sharjah will ensure that the residents do not have to travel all the way to Dubai to experience our quality care. The new hospital is yet another milestone in our journey, which will deliver upon our brand promise – ‘We’ll Treat You Well,’ as we continue to expand our offering in secondary and quaternary care.”