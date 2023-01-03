Dubai: More than 3,000 women and children benefited from services offered by Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) in 2022.

DFWAC Acting Director-General Shaikha Saeed Al Mansouri also revealed that more than 10,000 people interacted with the Foundation through its online platforms last year. Additionally, over 2,000 individuals, including parents, students, and specialists, benefited from DFWAC’s awareness-raising workshops organised in 2022.

While presenting the foundation’s key milestones in 2022, Al Mansouri said DFWAC’s other accomplishments included its app being ranked by the Executive Council of Dubai as one of the best government smart applications in terms of content and design for people of determination. The Foundation also received the annual award for Global Good Governance 2022 in women’s empowerment, as well as the NGO Entrepreneurship Award.

She added that the Foundation has provided shelter, protection, and immediate assistance to around 11,000 cases over the past 15 years.

Campaigns

Al Mansouri went on to say that during 2022, DFWAC launched several campaigns, including “Human Trafficking in the Digital Space,” “You are her support system,” “The Orange Campaign”, “National Bullying Prevention Week”, “Ticket for Good” in cooperation with Dubai Holding, “Share” in cooperation with Majid Al Futtaim, an animal-assisted therapy programme, remote therapy sessions, a WhatsApp service, rehabilitation services, “My Body is Mine,” and anti-cyber-bullying campaigns.

“Just recently, the Foundation also organised a workshop on the psychological techniques for child interrogation and launched the ‘My Childhood is Precious’ campaign to promote public awareness about child protection,” Al Mansouri said.

The Foundation also took part in preparing a guide for specialists on how to prevent social bullying in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, and concluded the year with a campaign in cooperation with the Ministry under the theme #Protecting_them_is_our_priority.

In addition, DFWAC expanded its local and international collaborations during 2022 and welcomed many delegations from international embassies and consulates operating in the country, including delegations from the US, France, and Vietnam.

Furthermore, the foundation held a number of activities, including ‘Emirati Child’ at Expo Centre Sharjah in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, the summer camp, and women’s day in collaboration with Al Furjan Dubai, among many others.

She said the Foundation has broadened its partnership network, where the number of public and private sector partners has jumped to 30, including Dubai Police, Dubai Courts, and the Ministry of Education, adding that partnerships with the private sector have resulted in a number of fruitful projects and initiatives, including the Isolation Building project and the first endowment for women’s and children’s care.