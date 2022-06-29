Dubai: Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation has launched the UAE’s first Waqf focused on supporting women and children, in collaboration with the Dubai Foundation For Women and Children.

The residential Waqf, a Sharia-compliant charitable endowment, aims to generate a sustainable income to contribute to the care and rehabilitation of women and children and meet their needs by giving them shelter and protection and direct support in line with international human rights principles. A key project of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, the Waqf also provides free services to children of different nationalities across the UAE in accordance with the Foundation’s inclusive ethos.

Housing project

A housing project in Al Warqaa in Dubai that serves as the centre for the services facilitated by the Waqf was opened at an event attended by a host of senior officials including Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Ali Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary General of Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation; Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Board of Dubai Foundation for Women and Children; Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of Dubai Foundation for Women and Children and board members and representatives of the two foundations.

Vulnerable segments

Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, said the humanitarian initiative reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to ensure the protection and care of vulnerable segments of society, particularly women and children, and the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, to provide a high standard of living to all sectors of society. Initiatives that enhance the level of care and support services provided to vulnerable sections of society play a vital role in promoting the growth, prosperity and wellbeing of the community, he said.

Humanitarian objectives

He expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the support services provided by Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation of Dubai, which have contributed significantly to advancing Dubai’s humanitarian objectives, including empowering women, caring for children and equipping people with the skills and resources needed to create a bright future.

The Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation has launched the UAE’s first Waqf focused on supporting women and children, in collaboration with the Dubai Foundation For Women and Children. Image Credit: DMO

Essa Abdullah Al Ghurair, Chairman of Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation, said the launch of the new Waqf is in line with Dubai government’s strategies aimed at taking care of women and children. The Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation seeks to strengthen the participation of women in society and provide support through sustainable investment projects that enhance the stability and security of the community, he added.

Ali Al Mutawa reiterated the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation’s keenness to actively participate in various philanthropic initiatives aimed at supporting all segments of society. Women and children are among the social groups that the Foundation is strongly focused on, he said. Al Mutawa further stated that since its establishment, the Foundation has contributed to supporting women and children in cooperation with many institutions and centres specialised in sponsorship, rehabilitation, skills development and integrated care for children and women according to their needs so that they can participate in social development.

Philanthropic project

“We thank the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children for creating sustainable philanthropic projects that benefit the community, and we look forward to developing new ways of collaborating and coordinating with the Foundation to help achieve maximum benefits and empowerment for women and children,” Al Mutawa added.

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi thanked the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation for its role in realising the project, which will support the programmes of the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children. He stressed that the protection of this segment of society is the responsibility of all stakeholders. Close collaboration between various foundations and entities is vital to ensure they can live a dignified life and enjoy a healthy family and participate in various spheres of life and the creation of a better future for the nation, he added.

Social services

Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, said the Foundation’s objective of providing protection and support services for women and children reflects the commitment of the nation’s leadership to safeguard the welfare of vulnerable sections of society and the country’s commitment to provide social services that are aligned with international human rights standards and principles. Her Excellency further said the Foundation is keen to work with key stakeholders in the humanitarian sector like the Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation to advance its mission and goals.